• Selah Theatre has added an additional staged reading date for “The Vagina Monologues” from 7 to 9 p.m. today at 811 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. Tickets are $20 and can be ordered online at https://tinyurl.com/mpajt2tp.
• Shenandoah Conservatory will host the following concerts this weekend in Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive, Winchester:
Friday: 7:30 p.m., featuring Studio Big Band presenting the Latin side of BigBand. Tickets are $12.
Saturday: 7:30 p.m., the Symphony Orchestra accompanies the winners of the 2021-22 Student Soloists competition representing students from across the vocal/choral, keyboard and instrumental divisions. Tickets range from $5 to $12.
Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
• West Oaks Winter Heat Chili Cook-Off is set for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 19 at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road, Winchester. Enjoy live music as cooks prepare their best pot of chili in hopes of getting a spot to compete at the World Championship Chili Cook-Off. For $5, guests can sample chili prepared by the contestants. Proceeds benefit Camp Hope, a grief support camp offered free of charge to youth in our area. For more information on how to compete, visit www.chilicookoff.com/cookoffs.
• Comedian Tanyalee Davis will peform at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bright Box Theater on the Loudoun Street Mall, Winchester. May not be suitable for those under age 18. For tickets and more information, visit wwwbrightboxwinchester.com/shows.
• Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock will have Kaycee Lichliter and Lori Mumaw talking about different types of birds that call the park home from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The informal walk will be about a mile long. Participants are asked to meet at the picnic shelter at the Lupton access point. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/mry2pm8c.
• Area restaurants in Winchester will be participating in Restaurant Week from Monday through Saturday. Participating restaurants will offer three courses for $30 per person. Information: https://tinyurl.com/4chmwzsk.
