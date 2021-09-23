• Shenandoah Downs’ sixth season of pari-mutuel harness racing is underway and continues through Oct. 16 at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock. Hours: Fridays at 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 1 p.m. Parking and admission to the races are free. The event is family-friendly. Wagering is available at every race. For more information, visit shenandoahdowns.com.
• Breweries will line the Loudoun Street Mall from 5-10 p.m. Friday for Oktoberfest 2021 presented by the Old Town Winchester Business Association and Literacy Volunteers. The event will feature Virginia breweries. Admission is $25, which includes 10 tastings and a commemorative tasting glass. Visit www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
• 3rd annual French and Indian War Weekend, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Abram’s Delight at 1340 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester. Experience 18th century colonial encampments, drilling/musket presentations, two battles/skirmishes, Native American experience on the Virginia frontier, and tours of Abram’s Delight, which is Winchester’s oldest house. Sponsored by the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Association and the Virginia Regiment Captain George Mercer’s Company. Free admission.
• Inaugural Katie Teets Bradshaw Comfort House Car, Truck & Bike Show is Saturday at Grove’s Winchester Harley-Davidson, 140 Independence Drive, Winchester. Registration 9 a.m.-noon, show time noon-3 p.m. Rain date is Sunday. Live music, food, more. Proceeds benefit the establishment of a Comfort House for terminally ill patients.
• The Homestead Farm at Fruit Hill Orchard will have a Sunflower Festival from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. The farm is located at 2502 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester. Activities include 3 acres of sunflowers to photograph or cut for $1 a stem, live music by Copper Canyon Bluegrass, craft vendors, activities for kids, food, and a farm market. Awarded 3rd best Sunflower Site in U.S. by The Pioneer Woman. Admission: Adults $5, children age 12 and under $2 (free for children under age 2). Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com.
• Dedication of Maine Monument at Third Winchester Battlefield, 1 p.m. Saturday, 541 Redbud Road, Winchester. Monument honors 2,000 soldiers from Maine who fought at the Civil War’s Third Battle of Winchester on Sept. 19, 1864. The program is free, but pre-registration is required at www.shenandoahatwar.org/dedication-of-maine-monument. A tour of the Second Winchester Battlefield led by historian Scott Mingus takes places at 2:30 p.m. This is the first opportunity for the public to tour the McCann property, which was at the heart of climatic action during the Second Battle of Winchester fought on June 13-15, 1863. The tour is free, but space is limited, and pre-registration is required. More info and registration: www.shenandoahatwar.org/tour-of-mccann-property-second-winchester-battlefield.
• Have fun stomping grapes at the Barrel Oak Winery Stomp and Chomp Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 3623 Grove Lane, Delaplane. After stomping, chomp on pizza and oysters. Live music all day. For more info, visit barreloak.com or call 540-364-6402.
• Quentin Walton Trio will perform from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at The Flat 9 Jazz Club, 100 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. For more information, visit www.theflat9.com.
• The Shenandoah Valley Fiber Festival is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds, Berryville. Admission is $5 for ages 12 and older and free for ages 12 and under.
