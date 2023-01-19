Winchester Little Theatre
Winchester Little Theatre will present “Nuts” at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 315 W. Boscawen St.
Tickets are $21 for adults, $19 for seniors and $14 for students. Future shows will be held on Jan. 26-28. Information: 540-662-3331 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Casino & Cash Party
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival will host a Casino & Cash Party Saturday from 5-10 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Elks Lodge 867. More than $7,000 in cash prizes will be up for grabs, including a grand prize of $5,000 for the cash drawing winner. Tickets are $75 each and include an open bar, dinner from Claudio’s Pizzeria, silent auction, raffles, 50/50 drawings, $500 in casino chips for table games, and a ticket for a chance to win the cash party grand prize of $5,000. Tickets are available at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival office located at 135 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Cash or check only. Funds raised will go toward marching bands and entertainment for the festival’s parades and for the 100th festival in 2027.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host Furnace Mountain Band’s birthday bash at 7 p.m. on Saturday at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Tickets, which are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, can be ordered online at https://tinyurl.com/2z5jnpht. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Theatre Shenandoah
Theatre Shenandoah will present “Laughing Wild” by Christopher Durang at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday at 107 Center St., Edinburg.
Future performances will be held Jan. 25, 27 and 28 and 3 p.m. on Jan. 29.
Tickets are $12. Proceeds benefit the Shenandoah Community Health Clinic. Information, tickets: https://tinyurl.com/3df6whpn.
Preschool, daycare open house
Handley Regional Library System will be offering parents and families a Preschool and Daycare Open House on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Handley Library to help choose early childhood care for their children.
Participants will be able to meet with schools, organizations, and teachers to answer questions and assist families with making this important decision. This event is free and open to the public.
Some organizations participating include Grace Lutheran Preschool, Fremont Street Nursery, Head Start, and Sonshine Learning Center.
For more information, contact Cheryl Nakagawa, Public Relations and Outreach Manager at cnakagawa@handleyregional.org or visit www.handleyregional.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.