'Ratatouille'
The Shenandoah Film Collaborative will show the film “Ratatouille” at 6:30 p.m. today at the Pancake Underground, 219 W. King St., Strasburg.
Off Broadway Players
The Schultz Theatre Off Broadway Players will perform the 1920s whodunit “The Play That Goes Wrong at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday at the J. Frank Hillyard Middle School Auditorium, 226 Hawks Hill Drive, Broadway.
Tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Information: 540-405-2481 or email info@offbroadwayplayersva.org.
Art at the Mill
Over 200 local artists will display their works at the Burwell-Morgan Mill’s fall art show from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at 32 E. Main St., Berryville. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for students. Information: 540-955-2600.
Ravenwood Faire
Experience the life and times of civilization in the late medieval and high renaissance period of history at the Ravenwood Faire from 3 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in Clear Brook.
Featured will be artisans, craftsmen, demonstrations and performances, axe throwing, full medieval armor combat and jousting. Food sold. Tickets range from free to $40. Information: 540-999-1178 or visit http://ravenwoodfaire.us/.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill has announced the following concerts will be held this weekend at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville:
• Friday: 7 p.m., Western Centuries performs.
• Saturday: 7 p.m., the Bobby Thompson Acoustic Trio.
Tickets for either concert is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Fire Pit Fridays
Robbie Limon will perform at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club’s Fire Pit Fridays event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday at 134 Golf Club Circle, Front Royal. Food will be sold.
WATTS fundraiser
The Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter will host its annual fundraiser, “An Evening of Caring and Sharing,” from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at Bowling Green Country Club in Front Royal.
The fundraiser will include music by The Fogg Band, dancing, cash bar, raffles, auction, awards, networking and more. Tickets, which are $50, can be purchased at www.watts-homelessshelter.org.
Beats on the Bend
Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock will host its first Beats on the Bend concert from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday on the grounds of historic Lupton Barn. The event will feature The Rogue Farmers and their mix of gypsy Americana and alternative bluegrass music.
The entrance fee is $10 for those over 13 (includes a parking pass), $5 for ages 5-12 and free for those under 5. Only advance tickets will be sold at https://tinyurl.com/mvb8vzy6.
Movie night
Disney-Pizar's “Luca” will be shown at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday at the New Market Community Park. Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs/blankets.
Shenandoah Conservatory
The Shenandoah Conservatory’s Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive, Winchester. Tickets range from $5 to $14. Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Autumnfest
Shenandoah Autumnfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock.
Featured will be barbecue, regional craft brews, ciders, spirits, wines, bees exhibit, learn how whole hogs were barbecued for hundreds of years, apple butter demonstrations, log splitting contest starting at 1:30 p.m. and harness racing from 2 to 6 p.m. Live Music by the Seven Bends Band from noon to 4:30 p.m. Flippin chicken barbecue cookoff tastings from 2 to 4 p.m. Held rain or shine. Information: 540-459-2542.
Master Gardener’s FallFest
Master Gardener’s will host a free FallFest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Richard’s Fruit Market, 6410 Middle Road, Middletown.
The event includes talks by Master Gardeners on attracting native birds to your garden in the winter at 10:15 a.m., Three Sisters gardening at 11:30 a.m., dahlia care at 12:45 p.m. and seed saving and storage at 2 p.m. There will also be a kid’s program on leaves, demos, crafts and giveaways. Music by West Can Jug Band at 10:45 a.m. and Catfish Pie at noon. Information: http://nsvmga.org/events/fallfest/.
James River documentary
The award-winning documentary about Virginia’s own James River will be shown at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Kernstown.
Filmed over 13 days and across 250 miles of river, “Headwaters Down” is the story of the James River told through the eyes of five friends. Once the most polluted waterway in America, the James River is recast as a monument to a river’s innate resilience and the incredible progress that can be made when we try to heal our rivers instead of commoditizing them.
Tickets are $11. Information: https://tinyurl.com/a8cwy7m7.
