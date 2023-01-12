Museum of the Shenandoah Valley
Meet photographer Molly Humphreys and Dr. Ryan McCarthy of WVU Medicine, whose images and stories, respectively, were the source for the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley’s digital exhibit “Wild, Wonderful & Brave: Fighting the Pandemic in the Eastern Panhandle,” at 6:30 p.m. today at the MSV, 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
Pay what you can. Registration required at https://tinyurl.com/2p8pckkr. Information: 540-662-1473 or www.themsv.org.
Winchester Little Theatre
Winchester Little Theatre will present “Nuts” at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at 315 W. Boscawen St.
Tickets are $21 for adults, $19 for seniors and $14 for students. Future shows will be held on Jan. 19-22 and Jan. 26-28. Information: 540-662-3331 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
Belle Grove
Belle Grove Plantation will host an online program debuting its latest virtual exhibit, “The Jackson Family: A Story of Resilience & the Enduring Love of Family,” from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday.
Presented by Jessica Pritchard-Ritter of For the Love of History Consulting, the program tells the story of Emanuel Jackson, a free Black man from Frederick County, and how he purchased the freedom of his children and grandchild who were enslaved by the Hite family.
The program is free but registration is requested at https://tinyurl.com/4acuuchc.
Barns of Rose Hill
To mark the opening of the new World of Wood exhibit, Barns of Rose Hill will hold a reception from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Lower Gallery at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
In this collective exhibit, organized by Elaine Dennison, the innate beauty of the world’s oldest building material is celebrated by showcasing local woodworkers and their craft of fine furniture, carvings and other unique creations on display and/or for sale.
Jeff Headley of Mack S. Headley and Sons will talk about his family’s 100-year business of building and restoring furniture in the Shenandoah Valley. Headley will demonstrate the construction of a Shenandoah Valley Chippendale chest of drawers, while discussing his continuing family business and some of their clients.
The World of Exhibit will remain on display through Feb. 25. The exhibit is open from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. A closing reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 featuring craftsman Joe Stebbing, who will talk about his chainsaw art.
Attendance to the reception is free but RSVPs are encouraged by calling 540-955-2004 or visiting www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Berryville 225th celebration
Berryville’s 225th anniversary celebration will kick off Sunday at Johnson-Williams Middle School in Berryville. There will be activities for children from 2-3 p.m. followed by a program in the auditorium at 3 p.m. The program will include a brief history of the town presented by architectural historian and author Maral Kalbian, remarks from local officials, music from the Clarke County Community Band, trivia, and drawings for commemorative gifts. Berryville was chartered on Jan. 15, 1798.
Shenandoah National Park
Following weeks of damage assessments and debris removal, park crews have worked diligently to restore visitor access to as many areas of the Shenandoah National Park as possible.
The following sections of Skyline Drive are open: Mile 0 (Front Royal entrance) to mile 5 (Dickey Ridge Visitor Center) and mile 31.5 (Thornton Gap Entrance) to mile 42.6 at Whiteoak Parking. The Swift Run entrance at Route 33 is open north to the northern entrance of Byrd Visitor Center. The Visitor Center is open with normal hours.
All other sections of Skyline Drive remain closed to all access. They include mile 5 to mile 31.5 (Route 211) and mile 42.6 just south of Whiteoak Parking to Big Meadows, and Swift Run entrance (Route 33) south to Rockfish, the southern terminus of Skyline Drive.
Updates on ongoing response and stabilization efforts are available online at https://tinyurl.com/398ntnbw and https://tinyurl.com/48dph4t9. For the most up-to-date information about Skyline Drive status and conditions in the park, opt into its alert system. Text SHENALERTS to 888777 or call 540-999-3500, option 1, option 1.
