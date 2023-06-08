Front Porch Fridays
Chris Bone will be performing at the Front Porch Fridays concert from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday at Strasburg Square. In case of rain, visit www.facebook.com/DiscoverStrasburg/.
Bowman Library amphitheater
The Bluegrass Posse will perform at the Sunset Series of concerts from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at the Bowman Library Amphitheater in Stephens City.
Woodstock ROCS
The Unsuitables will perform rock ‘n roll with a twist of funk music from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Woodstock Riley Outdoor Concert Series.
Food will be sold starting at 6 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair/blanket.
MSV
The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will host the following activities this weekend at 901 Amherst St., Winchester:
• Gardens at Night featuring the Robbie Limon Band performing from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets are presale only and will not be sold at the gate. Tickets are $15, $5 for MSV members and military and $1 for ages 12 and younger. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/3pvsvf3b.
• Shenandoah Valley Potters show and sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Special pottery demonstrations will be offered at 1 and 2 p.m. both days.
Information: 540-662-1473 or www.themsv.org.
ParaVation
A few days of paranormal activities and historical preservation are scheduled this weekend in Strasburg during the annual ParaVation 2023, which raises funds for the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation’s Heater House on the Belle Grove Plantation property.
The event begins at 7 p.m. Friday with a paranormal social party hosted at the Fraternal Order of Eagles at 499 Stover Ave. and concludes at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The event will also be livestreamed on “Our Haunted Lives” with hosts David Taylor and Kristi Grissom on the Paraflixx Network on Roku.
ParaVation honors the paranormal world while giving a nod to all things historic. Special guests for the three-day event include: The Connor Sisters and Pat Bussard O’Keefe, known for their recent appearance in the film “Season of the Witch;” Steve Dills of Ghost Finders; Sam Baltruis, author of “Ghosts of Salem;” and Dr. Rebecca Foster, a clairvoyant medium.
The majority of the weekend event is being hosted at Signal Knob Recreation Center at 33 Brandy Court, where 30 vendors will be present with metaphysical, psychic and healing spaces, as well as paranormal, historic, and other types of non-metaphysical offerings.
On Saturday evening at the Spangler’s Old Mill, a paranormal investigation will take place. Tickets are $70 per person. Food will be sold.
Mind, body, and spirit healing sessions will take place with The Connor Sisters and Pat O’Keefe on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $30 and do not include general admission.
Tickets range in price from $5 for a daily pass to $130 for an all-in-one ticket and are available online or at the door. Discounts are available for advanced ticket purchases. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/wn7n84wf.
Breaking the Chains ride
Spirit Word Riders will sponsor a Breaking the Chains Ride for Saving Sparrows, a local anti-human trafficking nonprofit, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Skyline Harley Davidson at 140 Independence Drive, Winchester, and ending at Spirit and Word Fellowship, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City.
Registration is $20 per motorcycle. A lunch will be provided for a donation that includes pulled pork, beans, coleslaw and mac and cheese. There will be a live band, 50/50 raffle, raffles, door prizes and silent auction.
Craft beer festival
The Hop Blossom Craft Beer Festival will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday in Old Town Winchester featuring 40-plus breweries, vendors and more.
Tickets, which are $30, can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/2kfan9k6. Additional tasting tickets are three for $5. Tastings require valid identification.
Gospel Fest
The annual Habitat for Humanity Gospel Music Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Gazebo in downtown Front Royal.
There will be a variety of gospel genres from contemporary to country along with vendors selling food and crafts. Performing will be Voicers of Zion, Dr. Diane Newman and Edified, Servant’s Heart and Hand/Life Point Outreach Team, Donnie Carter, Meade Skelton, A Heart of Worship Dance Ministry, Unity Choir, the Rev. Gerald Patterson and The Voices of Triumph, Mini Voices of Grace and DJ 3N1 Gospel Sound.
Southern Rock Woodstock
Southern Rock Woodstock will be held from 1 to 11 p.m. on Saturday at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock.
Proceeds benefit Homeless Warriors Charity. Gates open at 11 a.m. Tickets range from $10 to $65. Information: https://tinyurl.com/mutmfjyc.
Kernstown Battlefield
The Kernstown Battlefield Association will remember the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Second Winchester with a docent-led walking and driving tour of both the main campus property and the newly opened Sandy Ridge property led by KBA docents Mike Cannane, Chuck Maurer and Larry Turner from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at 610 Battle Park Drive, Winchester.
Those attending are encouraged to bring water bottles and wear comfortable walking/hiking shoes. Golf cart rides will be available for those with mobility issues. Admission is free although donations will be accepted. Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/bp6nybcx.
Summer Concert Series
The band Souled Out will play from 4-7 p.m. Sunday in Rose Hill Park in Berryville as part of the Clarke County Parks and Recreation Department Summer Concert Series. Free admission.
Seven Bends State Park
Seven Bends State Park will host a kayaking tour of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday starting at the Lupton access canoe launch, 1191 Lupton Road, Woodstock.
There will be solo and tandem kayaks available. Those wanting a tandem kayak are asked to email megan.dellinger@dcr.virginia.gov. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/2p827f89.
Long Branch
The Galleries at Long Branch in Boyce will host a summer art show, “The Long Branch You’ve Never Seen,” a photographic exhibit by Bernie Lewis, through Aug. 27.
The gallery is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. weekends. Admission is free.
