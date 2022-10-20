Phoenix Project
The annual Phoenix Project wine pull, a community’s response to domestic violence, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club, 456 Shadows Drive, Front Royal.
Tickets are $60 in advance and $65 at the door. Tickets include food, a complimentary glass of wine and a bottle of wine or wine tasting certificate. Information: 540-635-2302 or visit www.phoenix-project.org.
Ghost tours
Berryville Main Street will host historic and haunted tours of downtown based on Michael Hess’ book “Haunted Clarke County.”
Tours, which begin every half hour starting at 6:30 p.m., will be held Friday and Saturday and Oct. 28 and 29. The cost is $20 per person. Tickets for Friday and Saturday tours are available at https://tinyurl.com/ymhyehpn. Tickets for Oct. 28-29 are available at https://tinyurl.com/2p98ctvt.
Walking tours
Guided walking tours of Stephens City and Old Town Winchester will be held this weekend.
• Old Town Winchester: 6 p.m. Friday at 2 N. Cameron St. Tours are $10, payable to the guide. Registration required by calling 540-542-1326.
• Stephens City: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday led by Newtown History Center staff. Tours will focus on the impact of the Civil War on the town. Tours start at the center at 5408 Main St. Admission is $5 for ages 6 and older. Reservations required by calling 540-869-1700.
Barns of Rose Hill
Swearingen and Kelli will perform music of Simon and Garfunkel at 7 p.m. on Friday at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and free for children 12 and younger. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Jazz concert
Shenandoah Conservatory Jazz Faculty Pianist/Vocalist Eric Byrd and drummer Alphonso Young join the Studio Big Band for a special evening of jazz standards at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive, Winchester.
Performance highlights include music by Count Basie, Quincy Jones, Neal Hefti and Duke Ellington, as well as originals by Eric Byrd. Tickets are $14. Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Strasburg Library
Strasburg Library is hosting an exhibit titled Early Shenandoah County Art 1800 to 1925 from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday and 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The exhibit includes one-of-a-kind works by area artists from Strasburg, Woodstock, Edinburg, Mount Jackson and New Market.
Five colorful painted banners celebrating Strasburg’s 250th anniversary in 2011 and contemporary art boxes hand-painted by county artists in the Germanic folk art tradition from Dr. Jim Kiser’s collection will also be on display and a folk art depiction of historic Fort Bowman painted by 77-year-old Frances Lee Wharton in 1969.
The exhibition will also be the first area exhibition of several original paintings of Shenandoah County scenes by Andrei Kushnir, who won the Shenandoah County Historical Society’s Excellence in Preservation Award in 2020 for his art in the heritage book “Oh Shenandoah.”
Book signing
Author Brian Livingston from Charleston, S.C., will be at Winchester Book Gallery from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday signing copies of his book "The Habits of Squirrels." An independently published fiction book, it is about a retired mailman who uses a thru-hike on a long, fictional trail to assess his life, career and relationships. Learn more at brianlivingstonbooks.com.
Scythian to perform at The Monument
Washington, D.C.-based Scythian, a headliner on the U.S. Irish festival circuit, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Monument in Winchester. Group members performed at the first-ever First Night Winchester New Year's Eve celebration when they were little kids and went on to become a national touring act. Tickets are $20 and available on eventbrite.com. For more information, visit themonumentva.com.
SU fireworks
Shenandoah University in Winchester will have a fireworks display at 9 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited to watch the display.
Car/truck cruise-in
The Conicville Volunteer Fire Department will hold a car/truck cruise-in from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 763 Conicville Road. Kid’s activities will start at 11 a.m. There will also be food, homemade ice cream and music. Information: 540-477-2551.
Spirits of New Market
The Virginia Museum of the Civil War will host “Spirits of New Market” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at 8895 George Collins Parkway, New Market.
Explore the battlefield after hours and step back in time with the annual guided lit lantern tour program, "Spirits of New Market." The tour of the Battlefield will have living historians portraying soldiers, townsfolk and the Bushong family. While interacting with the characters, you'll be able to lend aid to the wounded, ask questions and experience the Battlefield in a whole new way.
The cost is $10 for ages 13 and older, $6 for ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger. The cost for New Market residents 6 and older is $5 with proof of residency. Each walking tour lasts about 45 minutes and covers about one-half mile over grass and gravel. The first tour will start at 6:30 p.m. and the last tour departs the museum at 8 p.m.
Beats on the Bend
Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock will host its first Beats on the Bend concert from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday on the grounds of historic Lupton Barn.
Come take a walk at the park and then sit and listen to the harmonies of Katie and Kelly Americana Classic 70s & 80s Rock. Bring a picnic lunch, lawn chairs or a picnic blanket, and your reusable water bottles. Complete the afternoon with desserts from C&C Frozen Treats. The entrance fee is $10 for those over 13 (includes a parking pass), $5 for ages 5-12 and free for those under 5. Only advance tickets will be sold at https://tinyurl.com/mvb8vzy6.
Haunted house
The Toms Brook Volunteer Fire Department will host a haunted house from 8 to 11 p.m. on Sunday and Oct. 29-31. Admission is $5.
Star party
Belle Grove National Historical Park will host a star party to view the Orionid meteor shower from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at Thoburn’s Redoubt in Middletown.
Thoburn’s Redoubt is in a remote area and has no facilities or amenities. A single, handicapped-accessible toilet will be there for the evening. The property does not have a street address. Directions from U.S. Highway 11 just south of Middletown, turn onto Water Plant Road, go one mile to the intersection with Long Meadow Road, turn right onto Long Meadow Road, go 0.1 mile, turn right onto Bowman's Mill Road, go 1.4 miles. The Thoburn Redoubt Tract is marked by a Civil War Trails sign and some roadside exhibits. Turn right into the property.
In case of inclement weather, check the Facebook page for Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park (@CedarCreekNPS) or call 540-869-3051 for an update.
Park Day
Get outside and join the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation for Park Day at Third Winchester Battlefield Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Activities include trail clearing, the construction of a historic fence and a brief talk about the Third Battle of Winchester.
Those attending will meet at the Ritchie Interpretive Plaza adjacent to the James R. Wilkins Winchester Battlefields Visitor Center, across the street from the parking lot. Snacks and drinks will be provided. To register or for more information visit https://tinyurl.com/22vunpx7.
Movie night
Middletown Presbyterian Church will show the Disney/Pixar’s movie “Coco” on Saturday. Free pizza at 5:30 p.m. followed by the movie at 6 p.m.
Harness racing
Harness racing at Shenandoah Downs will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 6. Weiner dogs will be racing on Sunday.
