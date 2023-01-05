The following events are planned this weekend:
Discovery Museum
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will offer free admission from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at 19 W. Cork St., Winchester. Information: 540-722-2020.
Barns of Rose Hill
Pianist Brian Ganz will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Barns of Rose Hill, 97 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.org.
