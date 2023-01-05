The following events are planned this weekend:

Discovery Museum

The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will offer free admission from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at 19 W. Cork St., Winchester. Information: 540-722-2020.

Barns of Rose Hill

Pianist Brian Ganz will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Barns of Rose Hill, 97 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.