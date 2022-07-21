Winchester Little Theatre
Winchester Little Theatre for Kids will present “Peter Pan Jr." at 315 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. Performances will be held at 2:30 and 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $9.99. Information: 540-662-3331 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
'Bridges of Madison County'
Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre will present “The Bridges of Madison County” at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre at Shenandoah University, 1460 University Drive, Winchester. Tickets range from $21 to $41. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/2p8ye7d7.
Gazebo Gatherings
The Stoney Creek Bluegrass Band will perform at the Blue Ridge Arts Council’s Gazebo Gatherings concert starting at 7 p.m. today at the Gazebo in Front Royal. Free admission.
Music festival
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives will open this year’s Shenandoah Valley Music Festival at 8 p.m. on Friday in Orkney Springs. Tickets: https://musicfest.org/marty-stuart/. The Fab Four Ultimate Tribute will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: https://musicfest.org/fab-four/.
Future concerts will be held on July 29 featuring ABBA The Concert Tribute Group; July 30 featuring the Richmond Symphony; Aug. 12 featuring America; Aug. 13 with the Village People; Sept. 3 with The Spinners and Sept. 4 with Hot Strings and Cool Breezes Minifest. Information, tickets: www.musicfest.org.
Barns of Rose Hill
DC’s singer/songwriter Crys Matthews will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. All attendees must be fully vaccinated. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Front Porch Fridays
Bishop Van Holtslag will perform funky country blues at the Front Porch Fridays series from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Strasburg Town Square. Brews and snacks will be sold by the Strasburg Skatepark Committee. Lawn chairs/blankets encouraged.
Woodstock ROCS
Bring your lawn chair and blanket and enjoy dinner from local food vendors while watching The Flashbacks perform oldies, classics and vintage rock n roll from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at W.O. Riley Park in Woodstock. Food will be sold starting at 6 p.m.
Fire Pit Fridays
Scott Kurt will perform at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club’s Fire Pit Fridays event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at 134 Golf Club Circle, Front Royal. Food will be sold.
MSV
The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will host MSV at Night at 5 p.m. Friday at 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
Featured will be music by singer/songwriter Micah Howard from 5 to 5:45 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Glenn Richards, a sculptor who works with chain saws, will give demonstrations. He carved a bench in the formal gardens and his gateway arch Oceans Beneath is on The Trails.
Wine and beer will be available for purchase. There will also be special evening access to Origami in the Garden exhibit.
Admission is $15, $10 for ages 13-18 and seniors and $5 for ages 5-12 and free for MSV members and children 4 and younger. Information: 540-662-1473 or www.themsv.org.
Christmas in July
Front Royal will host its second annual Christmas in July weekend extravaganza Friday through Sunday on Main Street. There will be karaoke singing on Friday, live music and a barbecue brunch and shops will be open with specials. Award-winning mead and beer will be sold.
Bestselling author at Natsu Con
New York Times bestselling author Andrew Joseph White will present his book, "Hell Followed With Us," at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Bowman Library, 871 Tasker Road, Stephens City, during the library's Natsu Con event celebrating anime, comics, gaming and more. White grew up falling in love with monsters and wishing he could be one, too. He received his MFA in creative writing from George Mason University. A book signing will follow courtesy of Winchester Book Gallery. For more information, visit www.handleyregional.org/events.
Rock Night concert
Middletown is hosting a Rock Night concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the town park featuring local musicians Brennan & Trey. Admission is free.
Kernstown Battlefield
The Kernstown Battlefield will host a walking and driving tour commemorating the 158th anniversary of the Second Battle of Kernstown, the last Confederate victory in the Valley. The tour will cover key battle locations on and around the battlefield property at 610 Battle Park Drive, Winchester.
Civil War author Scott Patchan will lead the tour, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday starting at the battlefield’s Artillery Building, where Patchan will provide an overview of the 1864 Shenandoah Valley Campaign. Those attending are encouraged to bring a bag lunch, water and dress for the weather. There is no fee for the tour, but preregistration is recommended by calling 540-450-7835 or visit www.kernstownbattle.org.
Seven Bends State Park
Seven Bends State Park will host Let’s Take A Walk program from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Lupton picnic shelter, 1191 Lupton Road, Woodstock. The walk will be led by birder Kirk Andrews and Master Gardener Christine Jorgensen. Dogs welcome. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/2p8ux7y7.
Frederick County Fair
The Frederick County Fair will be held Monday through July 30 at the fairgrounds in Clear Brook. Featured on Monday will be a rodeo and artisan night; monster trucks and the Low Water Bridge Band on Tuesday; truck and tractor pulls on Wednesday and July 28; Chris Darlington on July 28; strongman competition on July 29 and demotion derby on July 30. Information, tickets: www.frederickcountyfair.com.
