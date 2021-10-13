• Check out more than 200 "vintage hip" vendors at the Lucketts Market at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds, 890 W. Main St., Berryville. There also will be a beer garden, food trucks, live music and kid-friendly fun. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. General admission is $15 per person. Free for ages 12 and under. For more information, visit luckettstore.com.
• The 157th Anniversary Reenactment of the Battle of Cedar Creek takes places from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at 8437 Valley Pike, Middletown. Watch thousands of Civil War reenactors recreate the last major battle in the Shenandoah Valley. Battle scenarios, music, symposia, and medical, military and civilian demonstrations both days. Raffles, merchants and food vendors on site. Admission: $15 for adults, $7 for ages 7-15, children under 6 admitted free of charge. Active military, veterans, seniors and students with ID pay $7. Phone: 540-869-2064; website: ccbf.us.
• Middletown will light more than 900 luminaria at dusk Saturday in remembrance of the soldiers killed at the Battle of Cedar Creek on Oct. 19, 1864.
• Richard's Apple Festival & Farm Party, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, at Richard's Fruit Market, 6410 Middle Road, Middletown. Lots of apples, farm food, beer and wine garden, and lawn games. There's a petting zoo and barrel train for kids, plus plenty of room for them to run around until they're exhausted. Free admission.
• Jousting, mead, and all sorts of Medieval fun will take place at the Ravenwood Faire this weekend (3-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday), Frederick County Fairgrounds, 155 Fairground Road, Clear Brook. Tickets: $20 for adults (16+), $15 for kids (6 and under free). Visit https://ravenwoodfaire.us/.
• Blessing of the Vines at James Charles Winery, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, 4063 Middle Road, Winchester. The Rev. Bjorn Lundberg from Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church will bless the vineyard to ensure a bountiful harvest. Blessing starts at 2 p.m. Afterward, the tasting room will be open. On the lawn, weather permitting, the Knights of Columbus will be selling grilled brats, pretzels and other foods. Proceeds will benefit the Stanley Krempa Soup Kitchen. The women's group will offer baked goods. The event is open to the public and free to attend, but RSVP your attendance to https://jamescharleswine.xudle.com/res-467757/3rd-Annual-Blessing-Of-The-Vines-Celebration.html.
• Movie on Main, 6 p.m. Saturday, Newtown Commons, Stephens City. Catch a showing of Disney's "Hocus Pocus." In case of inclement weather, the event will be postponed until Oct. 23. Presented by Stephens City's Park & Recreation Committee.
• Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, 5:30 p.m. Sunday (doors and bar open at 4:30 p.m.), The Bright Box Theatre, 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. Tickets: $25 (show only; does not include dinner/drinks). Go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/classic-style-murder-mystery-dinner-murder-at-the-harper-valley-pta-tickets-169648103043.
