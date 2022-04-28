Apple Blossom
The 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival continues in Winchester with the Old Town Midway opening at 10 a.m. Friday in downtown Winchester, the Kids Bloomin' Mile at 4 p.m. Friday near Handley High School, the Firefighters' Parade at 5:30 p.m. Friday downtown and fireworks following the parade at 8 p.m. The Grand Feature Parade starts at 1:30 p.m. Saturday downtown. Bloomin' Sunday starts at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. For a full schedule of events, visit thebloom.com.
Theatre Shenandoah
Theatre Shenandoah will present the comedy “The Fox On the Fairway” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 107 Center St., Edinburg.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students and $22 for the front row. Tickets may also be purchased at the Edinburg Mill.
Future performances will be held May 6-8. Information: www.theatreshenandoah.org.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory Studio’s Big Band performs with legendary trumpeter Terell Stafford in presenting “Essentially Ellington” at 7 p.m. Friday in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester
The concert, which is free, is part of Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Essentially Ellington Regional Jazz Festival which will be taking place during the day. Information: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will offer the following concerts this weekend at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
• Friday: 7 p.m., featuring singer-songwriter Dori Freeman, tickets are $25 or $20 in advance.
• Saturday: 7 p.m., featuring The Ronstadt Brothers performing Southwestern and Mexican songs of their family heritage. Tickets are $25 or $20 in advance.
Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Shenandoah Film Collaborative
The Shenandoah Film Collaborative will show the film “Waynes World” at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Pancake Underground, 219 W. King St., Strasburg.
Kernstown Battlefield
Kernstown Battlefield will host a Civil War soldier living history program with the 21st Virginia Volunteers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 610 Battle Park Drive, Winchester near Creekside Station. Information: 757-593-8227 or visit www.kernstownbattle.org.
Art at the Mill
The works of over 200 local artists will be for sale at Burwell-Morgan Mill from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through May 8 at 15 Tannery Lane, Millwood.
The art show is hosted by the Clarke County Historical Association and is its primary fundraiser. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for students. The show is open Sunday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
