Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory will present “Tuck Everlasting” at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester.
Tickets are $28. Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host the following programs this weekend at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville:
• Friday: 7-9 p.m., concert by The Foreign Landers. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and free for children 12 and younger.
• Saturday: 1-3 p.m., closing reception for the World of Wood exhibit featuring Joe Stebbing who will talk about his chainsaw art. Attendance to the reception is free but registration is encouraged.
• Saturday: 7-9 p.m., concert by the bluegrass band The Plate Scrapers. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and free for ages 12 and younger.
Information, tickets: 540-955-2004 or visiting www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Black History Month
In celebration of Black History Month, Old Town Winchester in partnership with Selah Theatre Project and Bright Box presents the premier of “Ruth’s Tea Room,” a new original play by local playwright and director LaTasha Do’zia at 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday at Bright Box Theatre, 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester.
Admission is free but reserved tickets are encouraged by calling 540-665-2878 or visit www.brightboxwinchester.com.
Heritage trolley tour
Celebrate Black History Month with a special guided driving tour of Winchester from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The tour will be narrated by Judy Humbert and driven by Terry Sloane.
Admission is free, but spaces are limited. Participants must sign up in advance by sending their name and phone number to tbonesbarandgrill@gmail.com or call the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center at 540-542-1326. Board the trolley at the Visitors Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester.
Country music at The Bright Box
Bryan Shepherd Band with special guest Allen Boyd, 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $15. For more information, call 540-665-2878 or visit www.brightboxwinchester.com.
Shows at The Monument
The Reagan Years 80s Dance Party, 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 day of show.
Latin Night featuring DJ Georgie, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Saturday. Cover: $10.
The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St. For more information, visit themonumentva.com or call 540-546-2700.
Seven Bends State Park
Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock will host a bird identification walk from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday featuring local birder and Woodstock resident Kirk Andrews.
Those attending are asked to meet at the canoe launch parking lot at the Lupton Road entrance between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m.
Boots and binoculars are recommended. The event will be canceled if rain or snow. There is no fee for this program, but an annual or daily parking pass is required.
Enslaved at the Tuleyries
The Clarke County Historical Society and The Sanctuary Wellness Center will host a program titled “The Enslaved at the Tuleyries” from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Blandy Experimental Farm Library in Boyce. The Tuleyries mansion was a site of enslavement for generations of African-descended people.
Tickets, which range from $7 to $25, are available at https://tinyurl.com/364e8zx3.
