Arts Chorale of Winchester's holiday concert, "A Candlight Christmas," will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. This fully-vaccinated choir will present a program of familiar tunes such as "Ave Maria" and "The Holly and the Ivy." Tickets available at artschoralewinchester.org. Cost: $15 for adults, children 12 and under are admitted free of charge. Seats are limited. Some tickets will be available for purchase at the door.
Abram's Delight Candlelight Tour is 6-8 p.m. Friday and 3-7 p.m. Saturday. Located at 1340 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Abram's Delight was built in 1754 and is the oldest house in Winchester. Although the house will be closed, guests are invited to walk the museum grounds and view the beautiful holiday decorations created by local garden clubs. The 1780s log cabin will be open. Admission is free.
Walking in a Winter Wonderland holiday light show, Clearbrook Park, 130 Poolside Drive. Continues nightly through Jan. 2. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve. Admission is $6.50 for ages 3 and up. Purchase tickets online at fcprd.net.
Follow the Star drive-thru living nativity is set for Saturday and Sunday from 5-9 p.m. at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road. Experience from the warmth and safety of your vehicle. Expect delays when you arrive. Free admission. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be held Dec. 11 and 12.
Holiday Tours at Belle Grove. Belle Grove is decorated for the holiday and open for touring from Friday through Dec. 30. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Self-guided Christmas by Candlelight Tours are Fridays and Saturdays from 4-8 p.m. Guided tours are Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (last tour at 3:15 p.m.) and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. (last tour at 4:15 p.m.). For more information, call 540-869-2028 or visit www.bellegrove.org.
Holiday Concert with Blue Ridge Singers, 4 p.m. Sunday, First Baptist Church, 205 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester. Free of charge, but a $10 donation is requested. Visit www.blueridgesingers.com for more information.
Clarke County Christmas Parade is at noon Saturday on Main Street in Berryville.
Middletown Christmas Parade is at 2 p.m. Sunday on Main Street in Middletown.
Preservation of Historic Winchester's Holiday House Tour is from noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Three sites are featured. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. They are available for purchase at Kimberly's, Winchester Book Gallery, Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center, PHW's Bough & Dough shop at The Hexagon House at 530 Amherst St., and online at www.phwi.org/hht.php.
Long Branch Historic House and Farm, 830 Long Branch Lane, Millwood, will host holiday open houses on Dec. 4 and 5, 11 and 12, and 18 and 19. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free. The open houses will feature a display of local garden club holiday decorations and outdoor lights. “Sing! Shenandoah” will perform Christmas carols at 4 p.m. Saturday. A wreath-making class by Rachel’s Bloomers will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 12. For more information, call 540-837-1856 or visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
Winchester Church of God's annual Craft Bazaar is set for 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Family Life Center, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester.
West Oak's Holiday Craft Show is noon-4 p.m. Sunday, 4305 Middle Road, Winchester.
