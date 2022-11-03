Blue Ridge Arts
The Blue Ridge Arts Council will present Through My Eyes, an opening reception of a new exhibit featuring the work of Teresa Henry from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today at 305 E. Main St., Front Royal. Information: 540-635-9909 or visit www.blueridgearts.org.
Discovery Museum
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will offer free admission from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at 19 W. Cork St., Winchester.
Selah Theatre
Selah Theatre Project and Shenandoah Arts Council will present the staged reading “We Will Remember” featuring real life words of veterans from the Civil War, World War II, Korea and Vietnam at 811 S. Loudoun St., Winchester.
A meet-the-artists opening reception will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday followed by the reading. The fourth annual veterans' art show will be in the lobby.
Additional performances will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $20 or 20% off with the coupon code TRICKORTREAT at https://tinyurl.com/6n8h84st.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester will host the following programs this weekend:
• Hydrogen Jukebox: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at Shingleton Dance Space, 707 University Drive, featuring chamber opera with original choreography. Tickets are $17.
• Wind Ensemble concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive. Tickets are $14.
• Saxophone Ensemble concert: 2:30 p.m., Sunday in Goodson Chapel Recital Hall, 1400 L.P. Hill Drive, free admission.
Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Battlefield Half Marathon and Relays
Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department will host the Battlefield Half Marathon (13.1 miles) on Saturday at Kernstown Battlefield, 610 Battle Park Drive, Winchester. Start time is 8 a.m. For more information, visit https://fcprdrun.wixsite.com/runatthetop/battlefieldhalf.
Civil War seminar/tour
Shenandoah University’s McCormick Civil War Institute will explore the Second Battle of Winchester through the eyes of combatants and civilians from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 1460 University Drive, Winchester.
Professor Jonathan A. Noyalas will present the program followed by lunch and a vehicle caravan of sites, including sites not regularly accessible to the public. The registration fee is $25. Information: 540-665-4501, email jnoyalas01@su.edu or visit www.su.edu/mcwi.
Antique Appraisals
Belle Grove Plantation south of Middletown will host expert appraiser Sandra Perry from Bremo Auctions in Charlottesville for verbal evaluations of antiques and heirlooms from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday in the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center, 336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown.
Appraisals are $15 for one item and three for $40, with a limit of three items per person.
In November, Belle Grove only offers Manor House tours on weekends, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. The Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center and the Museum Shop is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.
Information: 540-869-2028 or email info@bellegrove.org.
Strasburg Festival
The Strasburg Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup Festival is sold out, but visitors can still stroll through town from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday to listen to music by Soled Out and take advantage of the wine garden.
Heritage Day
Burwell-Morgan Mill will host Heritage Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in Millwood.
Try your hand at period living, historical crafts and living history demonstrations. Admission is free but donations encouraged. Information: 540-955-2600 or visit www.clarkehistory.org/events.html.
Harness racing
Shenandoah Downs will host the 25th running of the $600,000 Virginia Breeder’s Championships at 1 p.m. on Sunday the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock. A series of $80,000 pacing and trotting finals for 2 and 3-year-olds of both sexes will take place that afternoon in a “Day of Champions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.