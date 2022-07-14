Carnival
The Front Royal Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department is holding a carnival today through Saturday next to Bing Crosby Stadium. The carnival opens most days around 5 p.m. Fireworks will go off today around dusk. Food sold.
Gazebo Gatherings The Blue Ridge Arts Council will host rock/jazz/classical guitarist Joe Martin at 7 p.m. today at the Gazebo in Front Royal.
SPCA
The Winchester SPCA will host Dog Days of Summer Jams from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Thursday in July at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester. Included will be food trucks, lawn games, refreshments, live music, raffles, art show, tours of all SPCA campus facilities, adoption specials, and thrift shop sales.
Shenandoah Theatre
Shenandoah Theatre Summer Music will present “The Bridges of Madison County” at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre at Shenandoah University, 1460 University Drive, Winchester. Tickets range from $21 to $41. Future performances will be held July 20-24. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/2p8ye7d7.
Fire Pit Fridays
Scott Kurt will perform at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club’s Fire Pit Fridays event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at 134 Golf Club Circle, Front Royal. Food will be sold.
Theatre Shenandoah
Theatre Shenandoah will continue performances of the Broadway musical “1776” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at 107 Centre Street in Edinburg. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students and $22 for the front row. Tickets will be sold at the Edinburg Mill and the box office. Tickets, information: 866-967-8167 or www.Showtix4u.com.
Laser tag party
Clarke County Parks and Recreation will host a laser tag party from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Chet Hobert Park in Berryville open to players of all ages with a game coach on site. The party will move inside if it rains. The cost is $10 per person. Preregistration is required by calling 540-955-5140 or email ccpr@clarkecounty.gov.
Front Porch Fridays
Herb & Hanson will perform at the Front Porch Fridays series from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Strasburg Town Square. Brews and snacks will be sold by the Strasburg Skatepark Committee. Lawn chairs/blankets encouraged.
History at Sunset
Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park will present the program “Sabers & Surprise: Col. William Payne’s Confederate Cavalry at the Battle of Cedar Creek” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the NPS Visitor Center, 7712 Main St., Middletown.
Family movie night
The Rotary Club of Front Royal will show the movie “Encanto” at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Gazebo in Front Royal.
Long Branch Plantation
Long Branch Plantation in Boyce will host a porch party from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Information: 540-837-1856 or www.visitlongbranch.org.
Winchester Little Theatre
Winchester Little Theatre for Kids will present “Peter Pan Jr.” Saturday through July 23 at 315 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. Performances will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and July 21, 22 and 23 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and July 21, 22 and 23. Tickets are $9.99. Information: 540-662-3331 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
Shenandoah Film Collaborative
The Shenandoah Film Collaborative will show the Alfred Hitchcock thriller “Rear Window” at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Strasburg Square.
Summer cruise-in
A summer cruise-in to benefit the New Eve Maternity Home will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Backroom Brewery in Middletown. Included will be face painting, kid’s games, food and drinks, door prizes, music and voting for your favorite car. The registration fee for cars is $10. Information: 540-877-7274.
MSV
The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will host an antique and modified car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 901 Amherst St., Winchester. Free admission. This popular annual event is coordinated by the Shenandoah Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America. Information: 540-662-1473 or www.themsv.org.
Bluegrass in the Barn
Belle Grove Plantation, south of Middletown, will host a Bluegrass in the Barn concert from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday featuring Five of A Kind. Tickets are $30. Food will be sold. Tickets, information: https://tinyurl.com/2p8f59wu.
Truck/tractor pull
The Woodstock Young Farmers will host a lawn and garden pull from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock. The Interstate Truck and Tractor Pullers will take the track at 6 p.m. The event was cancelled last Saturday due to rain. Admission is $12 and free for ages 10 and younger. For entrants, the hook fee is $20. Cash payouts for first, second and third place. Rules and regulations can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yc3nn4rt.
Barns of Rose Hill
Laura Wortman and Kagey Parrish of The Honey Dewdrops will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and free for children 12 and younger. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Seven Bends State Park
Seven Bends State Park will host a forest therapy guided walk from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the Lupton Access canoe launch, 1191 Lupton Road, Woodstock. The walk is geared toward ages 15 and older. Information: 540-622-6840 or visit https://tinyurl.com/yc8ekub6.
Historical Association
The Clarke County Historical Association will host the program “George Washington: the Will to Win and Conquering Adversity” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at VFW Post 9760, 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville. Admission is $15 for association members, $20 for nonmembers and $7 for a virtual link. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/2wex2r57.
Car show
The Hot Rod Cruisers is hosting a car show to benefit Access Independence on Sunday starting at 9 a.m. at 324 Hope Drive, Winchester. Trophies awarded.
Community Day, tournament
The Kevin Riley Memorial community day and kickball tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in Jim Barnett Park on Preston and Henkel-Harris fields, Winchester. Rain date is July 24.
There will be face painting, magic show, balloon animals, kid’s games and crafts, silent auction, food and craft vendors, youth exhibition kickball and King of the Kick competition. Teams are encouraged to participate. The cost for teams is $200. Registration can be made at www.krfoh.org, emailing Crystal Pruitt at info@krfoh.org or https://tinyurl.com/2yu4h2fz.
The day is dedicated to Kevin Riley, who was shot and killed at 29 years old on Oct. 28, 2020, while walking into a Winchester restaurant. He had a passion for kickball, creating his own team as part of the Winchester Parks and Rec league. The Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope was established in his honor to help the underserved youth of the community and their families and to raise gun violence awareness.
