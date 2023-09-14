Winchester Little Theatre
Winchester Little Theatre will present “Silent Sky” at 8 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 315 W. Boscawen St. Tickets, which range from $15.40 to $22.40, can be ordered at http://tinyurl.com/536wmstp.
Edinburg Ole Time Festival
The Edinburg Heritage Foundation and Town of Edinburg will host its 42nd Edinburg Ole Time Festival Friday through Sunday downtown featuring the following activities: Ole time sing-along, craft demonstrations including blacksmithing, spinning, basket making and apple butter boiling; live music from different musical eras; living history encampment beside the Historic Edinburg Mill and Museum; side saddle riding demonstration; lectures by area historians Richard Kleese and Marty Hoerr; antique car and tractor display; ole-timers baseball game; 1940s gas station and taxi cab; ole timey entertainment such as square dancing, bed race, beard contest and a duck race down the creek; crafters and artisans selling their wares; informative displays at the Edinburg Mill Museum and parade down main street. Food trucks will be on site.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host the following concerts this weekend at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville:
• Friday: 7 to 9 p.m., Maddi Mae will perform folk Americana and traditional ballads as part of the Dinner and Show Concert Series. Advance tickets start at $5. Present a receipt from a locally owned Clarke County restaurant dated the week of the show to gain admission at the advance price. Without a receipt, pay an additional $5 at the door.
• Saturday: 7 to 9 p.m., Joy Clark, a New Orleans-born singer-songwriter and lyrical guitarist. Tickets are $20.
Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Kernstown Battlefield
The second annual Sunset at the Kernstown Battlefield program titled “The Life, Death and Legacy of Colonel James A. Mulligan, USA,” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at 610 Battle Park Drive, Winchester. Learn about Mulligan, a rising Irish leader respected by both armies, a devout Catholic and dedicated family man from Chicago. Visit the stone wall where he and his men make their final stand against the Confederate Army and visit the house where he died. Light refreshments will be served. The program is free, however, donations accepted. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/3duemfp6 or kba@kernstownbattle.org.
Bright Box Theater
The Bright Box is located at 15 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For more information about live performances, visit brightboxwinchester.com.
The Monument
The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For more information about live performances, visit themonumentva.com.
Community Safety Fair
Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester will host a free, family-friendly Community Safety Fair from 10 am.-1 p.m. Saturday at James Wood Middle School, 1313 Amherst St., Winchester. There will be lots of activities for kids.
Strasburg Museum
The Strasburg Museum will offer free admission for Children’s Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Featured will be a treasure hunt with prizes, model train, crafts, face painting, barrel train, fiddle music, corn box and giveaways.
Harness racing
Shenandoah Downs will open its eighth fall season of pari-mutuel harness racing on Saturday at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock. Racing will take place every Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. through Oct. 29. Free T-shirts will be given to the first 500 fans 18 and older on Saturday. The Seven Bends Band will perform in the afternoon.
Shenandoah Conservatory
The Studio Big Band celebrates the music of Elton John and Dave Brubeck at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Shenandoah Conservatory in Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive, Winchester. Tickets, which range from $5 to $14, can be ordered online at https://tinyurl.com/3vs7evw7.
Apple Harvest Festival
The Shenandoah Valley Apple Harvest Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in Clear Brook. Activities include ax throwing; corn hole tournament; free pony rides, petting zoo and kiddie train rides; classic car and hot rod show at 11 a.m. Saturday; apple pie eating contest for kids and adults at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday; apple pie baking contest at noon on Sunday, register at www.winchesterappleharvest.com; live entertainment featuring The Tangents, Raised on Analog and Amanda Wilkins on Saturday and Jimmy Lee and Mojo Mothership on Sunday; and food concessions. Admission is free for military, veterans, law enforcement and children 10 and younger. General admission is $10. Sponsored by the Winchester Rotary Club. Proceeds benefit local nonprofit organizations. Information: 240-481-3755.
MSV
The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will open its newest exhibit "Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross" 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at 901 Amherst St., Winchester. Considered one of the greatest artists in the field of comic books, Ross created some of the most iconic images known to fans today including Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, Storm from the X-Men, the Avengers, Black Panther and many more. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 18. Information: 540-662-1473 or www.themsv.org.
Fiddles & Fifths
Grammy award-winning Nashville band The SteelDrivers will headline this year’s Fiddles & Fifths at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Winchester. The main stage is at North Loudoun Street and Fairfax Lane. Music starts at 4 p.m. Also performing will be the Low Water Bridge Band and The Hashbury Collective. Main stage events require a general admission ticket, which is $20 in advance and $35 on Saturday; kids 12 and younger admitted free. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/ywtmb4kj. Admission is free for events from noon to 4 p.m. on the Loudoun Street Mall.
Fort Collier 159th anniversary tour
Shenandoah University's McCormick Civil War Institute in partnership with the Fort Collier Civil War Center will offer a 75-minute tour of the property at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with Professor Jonathan A. Noyalas in observance of the Third Battle of Winchester. Fort Collier is located at 922 Martinsburg Pike, Winchester. "Winchester Tales" author Mike Robinson will speak at 11 a.m., followed by a complimentary box lunch. Free. No registration required. For more information, contact jnoyalas01@su.edu or 540-665-4501 or Katherine Solenberger at 540-323-0221.
Clermont Foundation
Clermont Foundation will host a walking tour of National Park Service rehab grant plans for three of Clermont Farm's historic buildings from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 151 Clermont Lane, Berryville. Cost: $10 per person, cash or credit card. Space is limited. Email mlrhodes@clermontfarm.org to reserve a space. Rain or shine.
Car show
The Front Royal Hot Rod Cruisers will hold its final cruise-in for the season by having a free entry car show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the New Town Creamery, 320 Fairfax Pike, Stephens City. There will be music, 50/50 raffle, Chinese auction, bounce houses and cornhole tournament. Information: Dennis Breeden at 540-409-1227.
