• Walking in Winter Wonderland holiday light show starts Friday at Clearbrook Park in Frederick County and continues until Jan. 2. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Advance registration required. Cost: free for ages 0-2, $6.50 for 3 and up. Visit www.fcva.us/departments/parks-recreation/walking-in-a-winter-wonderland.
• Shenandoah Potters Guild 25th annual Holiday Pottery Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jim Barnett Park-War Memorial Building, 1001 E. Cork St. Free admission. Wide variety of handmade pottery items available for purchase.
• Thanksgiving weekend tours at historic Belle Grove Plantation, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tours begin at 15 minutes past the hour. Groups are limited to 10 people and tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis. Belle Grove is located at 336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown. Visit bellegrove.org.
• Windependent Weekend, Friday and Saturday in downtown Winchester. Enjoy special sales, discounts and promotions at Old Town businesses.
• Newtown Outdoor Holiday Market takes place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot at the corner of Main and Fairfax streets in Stephens City. Bring your holiday shopping list and find unique handmade items for everyone.
• Small Business Saturday Holiday Craft Bazaar, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road, Winchester. Multiple local craft vendors with a variety of seasonal and holiday gift items. Food and beverages also available.
• Preservation of Historic Winchester’s Bough and Dough Shop, 10 a.m-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Hexagon House, 530 Amherst St., Winchester. Holiday gift shop featuring handmade items, fresh-cut greenery, wreaths and pre-made bows for your holiday decorating. Free admission. Shopping also available online and by pre-order. Visit www.phwi.org/hht.php#shop.
• Holiday craft show at Brookside Church, 2425 First St., Middletown, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Lots of handmade items to choose from, plus soup, sandwiches and baked goods.
• The Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock is hosting Christmas in the Valley again this year. The drive-thru park is open Thursdays through Sundays until New Year’s Day. Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The Christmas Shopping Village and carnival will be open Friday through Dec. 18. Admission to the drive-thru park is $20 for Friday’s opening day and Thursday’s family night and $25 all other nights. Information: 540-459-3867.
• Winchester Little Theatre presents “A Comedy of Tenors” through Saturday at 315 W. Boscawen St. Tickets are $20 for WLT members and $25 for nonmembers. Information: 540-662-3331 or Valerie O’Keefe at 540-336-2357 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.