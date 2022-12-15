Theatre Shenandoah
Theatre Shenandoah will present Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at 107 Center St., Edinburg.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students and $22 for the front row. Information, tickets: 540-984-3972, www.theatreshenandoah.org.
Selah Theatre
Selah Theatre will present “A Seussariffic Christmas Carol” from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Saturday and 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown.
Tickets, which are $15, may be ordered online at https://tinyurl.com/fx58wdce.
‘The Nutcracker’
• Italia Performing Arts will present “The Nutcracker” from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at John Handley High School in the Patsy Cline Theater in Winchester. Tickets, which are $25, can be ordered online at https://tinyurl.com/2whjtys3.
• Italia Performing Arts will present “The Nutcracker” at 1 and 5 p.m. on Saturday at Skyline High School in Front Royal.
Tickets, which will only be sold online, range from $20 to $35. Tickets: 540-504-7263 or online at https://italiapa.simpletix.com/.
Mistletoe Market
VECCA will host a Mistletoe Market from Wednesday through Sunday this month at 123 S. Main St., Woodstock. Works by fiber artist Joy Cary, fine art jewelry by Kent Harper, photographer and painter Billy Smelser and painter Kat Turner will be on dislay. Information: www.vecca.org.
Belle Grove
The Belle Grove Plantation Manor House south of Middletown has been decorated for the holidays by area garden clubs with the theme “A Few of My Favorite Things.”
The Manor House will be open for tours through Dec. 30. Guided tours are offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Tickets range from $6 to $12.
Christmas by Candlelight self-guided tours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Live music from 6 to 8 p.m. by the Shenandoah Strings on Friday Elizabeth Dalton on flute and Jason Perry on guitar on Saturday.
Ticket pricing is available at https://tinyurl.com/mptnvh2y. Further information is available at www.bellegrove.org.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill presents A Country Christmas, featuring Melissa Wright, known for her Patsy Cline tribute concerts and her own band, Mink’s Miracle Medicine, will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at 97 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Tickets are $10 per person or free with two donated food items per person to benefit FISH of Clarke County, a local food bank. A list of food items needed can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y28k2c56.
Tickets, information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.org.
Christmas in the Valley
The Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock will celebrate Christmas in the Valley each Thursday through Sunday through Jan. 1 with festive lights, food and gifts. Patrons can drive through the one and half mile Christmas Lights Trail from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is $25 per car with up to nine people per car.
The Christmas Crafts Village will be open for the last weekend from 5-9 p.m. on Friday and 2-9 p.m. on Saturday. The Village has locally-made gifts, wreaths, decorated Christmas trees and baked goods.
Walking in Winter Wonderland
Walking in a Winter Wonderland, a lighted walking holiday tour through Clearbrook Park, will run through Jan. 1 featuring hundreds of thousands of lights, nightly appearances by Santa and his elves, and a wonderful computer-controlled display coordinated with music. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.
Admission is $6.50 for ages 3 and older, $8.50 at the gate with a credit card only and free for babies up to 1 year old. Tickets purchased in advanced is recommended. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/3d6tu6a8. Information: 540-665-5600. Parking is available at the Clearbrook Pool by entering the parking lot entrance via Brucetown Road, 130 Poolside Drive.
