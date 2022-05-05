Mother's Day Weekend Blandy Garden Fair
Blandy’s 32nd Annual Garden Fair returns to the Clarke County Fairgrounds (890 W. Main Street, Berryville) on Friday (members-only preview night), Saturday and Sunday. There will be a great selection of small trees, shrubs, berry bushes, annuals, perennials, and products for the home and garden, local musicians and food vendors. Wagons are available to borrow while shopping, but veteran fair-goers often bring their own.
Advance tickets are available for $10 per car at blandy.virginia.edu/2022-garden-fair. This is the Foundation of the State Arboretum’s largest and most important fundraiser of the year.
FOSA members are invited to purchase tickets for the special preview night event on Friday from 5-7:30 p.m. when shoppers get first pick of the plants. FOSA memberships are currently available to purchase or renew at 20% off.
Saturday and Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission: $15 per carload.
Family movie night
The movie “Encanto” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Gazebo in Front Royal. Free admission.
Discovery Museum
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will offer free admission from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at 19 W. Cork St., Winchester. Information: 540-722-2020.
Mother’s Day picnic/market
The Strasburg Farmers Market will host a Mother’s Day picnic and market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Visitor Center at 33229 Old Valley Pike, Strasburg (across from City National Bank).
There will be artisan vendors, music by the Foundry Street Project, sweets and treats and 15-plus acres with trails, meadows and a museum operated by the Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation.
Information: 540-465-5884 or email strasburgfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Cinco de Mayo
Cinco de Mayo will be celebrated from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Strasburg Square. Featured will be live music, authentic food, face painting and a moon bounce.
Free progressive concert
The Winchester Chapter of The American Guild of Organists will present a concert celebrating the music of composers with May birthdays Saturday in downtown Winchester: 7 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 140 W. Boscawen St.; 7:45 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 14 W. Boscawen St.; 8:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 116 S. Loudoun St. No ticket necessary.
'Anne of Green Gables'
Selah Theatre Project will present “Anne of Green Gables” from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 811 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. Tickets are $10. Information: 540-662-4564 or www.selahtheatreproject.org.
Art at the Mill
Artwork by over 200 local artists is for sale at Burwell-Morgan Mill from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday at 15 Tannery Lane, Millwood.
The art show is hosted by the Clarke County Historical Association and is its primary fundraiser. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for students. The show is open from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Demolition derby
The Warren County Fairgrounds will host a demolition derby starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $20 or free for ages 10 and younger.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester will host the following concerts this weekend in Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive:
• Saturday: 7:30 p.m., Wind Ensemble and Concert Band. Tickets are $12.
• Sunday: 2:30 p.m., the Choral Ensembles will perform. Tickets are $12.
Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Battle of the Bands
Mount Jackson will host its second Battle of the Bands festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Mayor’s Park, 5901 Main St. There will be live music, arts and crafts, food vendors, children’s activities and at 7 a.m. a 5K run/walk. Held rain or shine. Information: 540-333-2897 or https://tinyurl.com/zcedr84c.
Antique car show
An antique car show will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Jim Barnett Park in Winchester featuring over 500 vehicles and a flea market that opens at 7 a.m.
Car show
Millbrook High School will host a car show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the football field at 251 First Woods Drive, Winchester. Admission is free and $20 to register a car or truck. Proceeds benefit the high school bands. Information: mhsbbavp@gmail.com.
Fun Day
Front Royal will host its annual Family Fun Day starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. There will be a parade down Main Street onto Chester Street ending at the Warren County Business Center, a carousel at the Gazebo, live music, vendors, moon bounces, face painting, local artists and food.
Derby party
The United Way of Front Royal-Warren County will host a Derby party at 4 p.m. Saturday at Backroom Brewery in Middletown. Tickets are $60 or $600 for a table of eight. Information: info@frontroyalunitedway.org.
Barns of Rose Hill
The Loudoun Youth Guitars, an ensemble of middle and high school guitar players in Loudoun County, will perform from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for ages 12 and younger. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Car/truck show
The Hot Rod Cruisers and BWBK will host a Mother’s Day car and truck show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Middletown Community Park. Rain date is May 15.
There will be raffles, food, music, Chinese auction and door prizes. Information: Bobby at 540-317-6002, email intimidator992002@yahoo.com or Dennis at 540-409-1227.
