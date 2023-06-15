Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory will present “Behind the Curtain of Jersey Boys” at 3 p.m. today in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester.
There will be a brief presentation on the historical and social significance of the production, a backstage tour, a brief visit to a rehearsal and Q&A with some of the designers, technicians, actors and musicians. The stage production follows “Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons” and will run June 23-July 9.
Pay what you can but a suggested donation of $10 is asked. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/y86ftxsn.
Juneteenth events On Saturday, from noon to 8 p.m., a Juneteenth celebration will be hosted at the Clarke County Fairgrounds, 890 W. Main St., Berryville, featuring live entertainment, exhibits, vendors and food. It is being organized by the Josephine School Community Museum, Josephine Improvement Association and the Clarke County Technical School-Johnson-Williams High School Reunion Association. This is the second year for the event, which is free to attend.
On Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m., the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, in collaboration with the local chapter of the NAACP, will present a Juneteenth Celebration starting at 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
This special celebration will feature live music, children’s activities, food trucks, vendors, and free admission to the MSV galleries, including the exhibition “Contributions: African Americans in the Shenandoah Valley.”
Admission will be charged to tour the gardens and visit Nature Connects with LEGO Bricks. Information: 540-662-1473 or www.themsv.org.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host the following concerts this weekend at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville:
Friday: 7-9 p.m., Irish fiddler Brendan Mulvihill, Angelina Carberry on banjo and Dan Brouder on accordion will perform traditional Irish music. Tickets are $20.
Sunday: 7-9 p.m., guitarist, songwriter and vocalist Buffalo Nichols brings blues into the future. Tickets are $20.
Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
The Monument
Chris Ryan Band, 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $10-$12. The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For more information, visit themonumentva.com.
Music in the Park
Ver Azul will perform at Berryville’s Music in the Park series of concerts from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday on Main Street.
Long Branch
The Galleries at Long Branch in Boyce will host an opening reception for the photographic exhibit by Bernie Lewis from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
The summer art show, “The Long Branch You’ve Never Seen,” will be open through Aug. 27.
The gallery is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. weekends. Admission is free.
Kernstown Battlefield
The Kernstown Battlefield will celebrate the recent addition of 37 acres of important hallowed ground known as Sandy Ridge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 610 Battle Park Drive, Winchester.
Following a few Civil War veterans’ reunions in the 1880s, this Sandy Ridge property, that was privately-owned farmland, was not generally open to the public. Now, for the first time in over 100 years, you will have the opportunity to walk where brave soldiers from both the Southern and Northern armies, some of whom may have been your ancestors, walked, fought, and too often died for their respective causes. The following activities will be held:
10 a.m.-4 p.m., tours of the antebellum Pritchard House, a Civil War hospital, herbal medicine displays, artillery museum and the KBA Visitor Center. A food truck will be on hand to purchase lunch.
10:30 a.m., presentation by author and history Professor Jonathan Noyalas of Shenandoah University.
11:30 a.m., presentation by preservationist Keven Walker, CEO of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.
12:30-3:30 p.m., shuttle-van tours of the new Sandy Ridge property.
1:15 p.m., cannon firing demonstrations on both Pritchard’s Hill and Sandy Ridge to recreate the artillery duel of the First Battle of Kernstown on March 23, 1862.
Those interested in attending the presentations are asked to register at www.kernstownbattle.org.
Festival of Hope
The Stephens City Moose Lodge will host a Festival of Hope from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday next to Martins at 357 Fairfax Pike.
There will be a free lunch, games, inflatables, face painting and balloon animals for the kids. Donations of nonperishable food items for the community will be accepted. There will be a Hope Box with free groceries for those in need.
Winchester Little Theatre
The Winchester Little Theatre for Kids will present “The Three Little Pigs (Kinda)” by Jack Neary at 2:30 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 315 W. Boscawen St.
Future shows will be held June 20-24. Tickets are $9.99 plus $1.40. Information: 540-662-3331 or visit www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
Civil War Kids Camp
The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation’s Civil War Kids Camp will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday for ages 6 to 14 at Third Winchester Battlefield, 541 Redbud Road, Winchester.
The cost is $20. Registration, which is limited, is required by calling 540-740-4545 or https://tinyurl.com/mtbub7ne.
‘Aladdin’
Italia Performing Arts will present “Aladdin” — an adaptation for dance of the traditional story — at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday at Skyline High School, 151 Skyline Vista Drive, Front Royal. Music edited, compiled and arranged by Dr. Ryan Keebaugh. Tickets range in price from $20-$40. To purchase tickets, visit italiapa.simpletix.com. For more information, call 540-504-7263.
Bright Box Busch Beatbox Battle, 5-11 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $25-$50. At 7 p.m. Saturday there will be a Beatbox concert. Tickets: $25-$40. On Sunday catch Irish tenor Emmet Cahill of Celtic Thunder at 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Bright Box is located at 15 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For more information, visit brightboxwinchester.com.
Seven Bends State Park
Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock will host the following activities this weekend:
• History Day: 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday. Meet at the picnic shelter on the Lupton entrance to start the less than a mile hike along Eagle’s Edge Trail. The program is free but registration is requested at https://tinyurl.com/3nrj44cv.
• Children’s garden workshop: 10-11 a.m. To register email sevenbends@dcr.virginia.gov.
Programs are free however vehicle passes are required, which are available for purchase as you enter the park.
Fish fry float
Strasburg will hold its annual Fish Fry Float for Father’s Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the town park. The event is being sponsored by the Town of Strasburg, Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River and Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District.
To participate in a free kayak float for kids 12 and older sign up at https://tinyurl.com/ymfmjcu6 and for a free tube float for ages 3 and older sign up at https://tinyurl.com/yzepbyms.
There will be live music, food trucks, live wildlife presentations, yard games, beer and wine will be for sale, dolphin bouncy house and water slide, face painting and fast pitch radar, watermelon eating contest, craft Father’s Day gifts, games and exhibits and nature discovery.
