Vintage in the Valley
Strasburg will host its annual Vintage in the Valley Festival Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the following activities:
• On Friday from 7-10 p.m. there will be a decades dance and costume contest where a king and queen will be crowned at Box Office Brewery.
• On Saturday there will be over 100 vendors of vintage goods, antiques and handmade crafts, demonstrations at the Strasburg Emporium, food trucks, live music, carriage rides, wine sipping, bouncy house, free yoga by the Zen Den from 9 to 10 a.m., vintage car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Holliday Street, the Strasburg Library will host programs sponsored by the Strasburg Heritage Association and the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., vintage fashion show featuring over 50 models from 8 to 85 and the Shenandoah Film Collaborative will show the film “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7 p.m. at Strasburg Square.
• On Sunday with the Ole Timer’s baseball game at 2 p.m. with Edinburg/Woodstock vs. Strasburg at First Bank Park.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester has announced the following programs will be held:
• The Shenandoah Dance Ensemble culminates its season of performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave. Tickets range from $5 to $17.
• Piano concert: 2:30 p.m., Sunday featuring Ching-Yun performing works by Hungarian composer Franz Liszt in Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive. Tickets are $27.
• The Symphony Orchestra performs at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Armstrong Concert Hall. Tickets are $14.
Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Easter egg hunts
Stephens City United Methodist Church will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday at the Newtown Commons on Main Street in Stephens City. Games, prizes, egg hunts, food, more. The fun starts at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Bring your Easter basket!
Abundant Life Church will hold an Easter egg hunt 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at 700 Aylor Road. Inflatables, face painting, balloon animals, Easter Bunny, Color Blast hunt. Rain date April 8. Food trucks on site.
Harness racing
Shenandoah Downs will hold its first harness racing season from Saturday through May 14 at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock.
On Saturday there will be a seat cushion giveaway and own a horse for a day. Ten races at 1 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday including Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day. Free parking and admission. Betting available. Every Sunday $2 draft beer and $1 hot dogs. Information: www.shenandoahdowns.com.
Belle Grove
Belle Grove, south of Middletown, will host a Family Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday starting at the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center. Activities include:
• Meet the National Park's "Roving Exhibit and Archeological Laboratory" to explore how archeology is used to learn about the past.
• Get creative with a ranger and try your hand at drawing like Civil War artist James E. Taylor.
• Pick up a quill pen and wax stamper to write a letter and play with period games.
• Meet a working blacksmith in the forge.
• Take a tour of the Manor House to learn about how the Hite family and the people they enslaved lived at Belle Grove Plantation.
This event is free of charge, however, house tours are $5 for those 16 and older. Information: 540-869-2028 or www.bellegrove.org.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host an opening reception for Berryville Celebrates 225 juried art show from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Admission is free although pre-registration is requested at https://tinyurl.com/2s4tm8z3.
The Monument
The Dirty Grass Players featuring The Fly Birds perform at 8 pm. Friday. Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 day of show. Jon Reep's April Fools comedy show is at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $30. The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. For tickets, visit themonumentva.com. Phone: 540-546-2700.
Bright Box Theatre
Murder Mystery Comedy Show is at 10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $25. Bright Box is at 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. For tickets, visit brightboxwinchester.com. Phone: 540-665-2878.
Kite Fest
Family friendly Kite Fest (& more), Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Kernstown Battlefield. First 24 families to arrive will receive free kites from Incredible Flying Objects. There will also be egg hunts for ages 2-6 & 7-11, face painting, lawn games, and more. Sponsored by Frederick County Parks and Recreation. Free.
Seven Bends State Park
Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock will host a program on ‘who is swimming in the vernal pool’ from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Those attending should meet at the Lupton entrance picnic shelter. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/46htwv7v.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.