Gazebo Gatherings
The Blue Ridge Arts Council will host Smoke & the Poet, a country-folk band, at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Gazebo in Front Royal. Admission is free.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory will present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre at 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester.
Tickets range from $25 to $45. Information, tickets: www.su.edu/performs/
First Friday
On the first Friday of every month, Old Town Winchester becomes an immersive gallery where visitors to the historic business district can shop, dine and stroll while taking in local art, live music and artisan crafts. Artists will be on-site to show their works and wares along with a free open-air concert at the Taylor Pavilion.
Discovery Museum
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will offer free admission from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at 19 W. Cork St., Winchester.
Walking tour of Old Town
A guided history walking tour of Old Town Winchester will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday starting at the Kurtz Building, 2 N. Cameron St.
The cost is $10, payable to the guide. Reservations can be made by calling 540-542-1326 or online at https://tinyurl.com/599ymxtd.
The Monument
Dylan Marlowe at 8 p.m. Thursday. Tickets: $15-$20; Adwala The Uprising featuring DJ Ruby Star, 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $10-$15; Seasons [Metalcore], 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $15-$20. The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For more information, visit themonumentva.com.
Bright Box
Strange Souls, a tribute to The Doors, and The Janus Project, a tribute to Janis Joplin, 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $15; Fancy: Queens of Country Party, 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $15-$45. The Bright Box is located at 15 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For more information, visit brightboxwinchester.com.
Art opening at The Purple Fern Studio
Paintings and mixed media collage by Sarah Garman, a local artist and owner of The Purple Fern at 3 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, will be featured at an opening from 6-8 p.m. Friday and will be on view through Sunday. All artworks displayed will be available for purchase. For more information, visit purplefernphotography.com.
Shakespeare Festival
The Jordan River Theatre Company will put on its first Front Royal Shakespeare Festival with a performance of “Much Ado About Nothing” from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Caboose in Front Royal Commons on Chester Street.
Front Porch Fridays
Local solo artist Ophie will perform at the Front Porch Fridays concert series from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Strasburg Square. Brews and snacks will be sold by members of Strasburg Youth Cheer.
Schultz Theater
The Off Broadway Players will present “Walking Across Egypt” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday at the J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, 226 Hawks Hill Drive, Broadway.
Tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. Future performances will be held Aug. 4-6. Information, tickets: www.offbroadwayplayers.org.
National Parks free admission
National Parks will celebrate the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act on Friday.
All National Park service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission. The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours. Information: 540-999-3500 or online at https://tinyurl.com/44smcea9.
Kids ROC
Kids will enjoy an interactive puppet show by Barefoot Puppets from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the W.O. Riley Park Rotary shelter in Woodstock.
Kids may also sign up for a monthly book delivery with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
Community Fun Day
A Community Fun Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Warren County High School in the parking lot.
There will be fun outdoor activities plus yard sale tables, an obstacle course, a dunk tank, corn hole, school club booths, face painting and “Touch a Truck.” Food trucks on site.
Iris Society
Members of the Shenandoah and Potomac Iris Society will be at West Oaks Farm Market at 4305 Middle Road, Winchester, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday for its big sale of the year.
Featured will be tall bearded, reblooming, miniature and dwarf irises along with rhizomes.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host the Short Hill Mountain Boys from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday as part of its Dinner and a Show Concert Series at the Barns, 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
All advance tickets start at $5. Present a receipt from a locally owned Clarke County restaurant dated the week of the show to gain admission at the advance price. Without a receipt, pay an additional $5 at the door.
For a list of participating restaurants and wineries visit https://tinyurl.com/555m4wtz. Information, tickets: www.barnsofrosewhill.org.
Star Tannery carnival
The Star Tannery Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual carnival on Saturday.
Food will be ready to purchase at 1 p.m. with chicken barbecue, hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream and drinks. There will also be games, a bounce house and petting zoo. Allen Boyd and the Waysiders will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. and Five of A Kind from 6 to 8 p.m. Information: 540-465-4484.
Helltown Cruisers
American Legion Post 53 and the Helltown Cruisers will hold a cruise night from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at 22 W. 8th St., Front Royal.
Future cruise-ins will be held Sept. 2 and Oct. 7. Food will be available for purchase and there will 50/50 and raffles. Information: Tom at 540-692-0418 or Larry at 703-489-2841.
Back-to-school bash
Connected Communities will sponsor a back-to-school bash from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Middletown Community Park, 2nd St., Middletown.
There will be free give-aways of backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and food. Music by DJ Giggaman.
Pool party
Warren County students entering grades sixth through eighth this fall are invited to a pool party hosted by the Warren Coalition from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at Claude A. Stokes Community Pool in Front Royal.
Admission is free, however, donations of hygiene items for those in need will be accepted. Supervision is provided and parents are welcome to stay but are not required to do so. The party is open to students in public, private or home-schooled. Information: Celeste Brooks at celeste@warrencoalition.org.
