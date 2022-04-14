Bunny at Apple Blossom Mall for Easter
The Bunny is at Apple Blossom Mall, 1850 Apple Blossom Drive, Winchester, until Saturday for families to visit. Reservations are encouraged for the Bunny Photo Experience. Hours are Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Hours on Saturday will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information, visit simon.com.
Easter egg hunts
• Relief United Methodist Church, 5275 Middle Road, Winchester, will have an “Easter Eggstravaganza” from 1-3 p.m. Friday for all children. This is a free event. Just bring a basket and a friend. There will be crafts, cupcake decorating, the Easter story, snacks and drinks, face painting, egg hunts by age groups, more.
• 11 a.m. Saturday at Jim Barnett Park’s Preston Field in Winchester. Free for children up to fifth grade. Thousands of eggs will be hidden. The egg hunt will start at 11 a.m. but registration and fun start at 10:30 a.m. Preregister online at: www.myoasischurch.org/easter. Allergen safe candy.
• Long Branch Historic House and Farm’s annual Easter egg hunt will be held from noon-3 p.m. Saturday at 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce. Enter from Nelson Road. The hunt is for children up to 15 years old. Be sure to bring your own Easter basket. The Easter bunny will be there, in addition to a petting zoo and Shenandoah Carriage Company’s Cinderella Carriage Ride. This is a free outdoor event. Donations accepted.
• Berryville Main Street and local churches are hosting an Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Park on Main Street in Berryville. There are age-specific times for egg hunting: 10:30-11 a.m. is for kindergarten to 2nd grade; 11:30 a.m.-noon is for 3rd to 5th grades; 12:30-1 p.m. is for 6th to 8th grades. In addition, there will be a separate section for babies and toddlers at the beginning of each time slot. Come on out for egg hunting, prizes, balloons, food and a bounce house.
• Middletown will host an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday in the town park. The event is free to attend. Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV says 4,750 eggs will be hidden for children to find, and the Easter bunny is scheduled to make an appearance for photo opportunities. There also will be relay races for different age groups. Donations from Thermo Fisher Scientific, Nathan and Kelly Jenkins and Tanya Mulvey are helping make the event possible. The mayor's mother, Faith, filled all of the plastic eggs with goodies. The town park is located near the corner of 2nd Street and Senseney Avenue.
Orchid Show and Sale
The Lord Fairfax Orchid Society will have its Orchid Show and Sale at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free lectures also offered: 11 a.m. Friday, How to grow orchids in your home; 1 p.m. Friday, Repotting your orchids; 1 p.m. Saturday, Fascinating world of orchids.
National Parks
National Parks entrance fees are being waived on Saturday in recognition of National Park Week. Information: 540-999-3500.
Sky Meadows State Park
Sky Meadows State Park in Delaplane will host the following activities:
• Egg-stravaganza: noon-4 p.m., Saturday. Explore the park's bluebird monitoring program, discover various egg-laying reptiles and enjoy a natural egg dye take-home activity, scavenger hunt using clues from Harriet's Story and chicken walk.
• Meet the Beekeepers: noon-3 p.m., Sunday.
Admission is free although parking may be charged. Information: 540-592-3556.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.