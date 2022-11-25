Middletown tree lighting
Washington football legend and 1991 Super Bowl Champion Brian Mitchell and Santa will light the Middletown Christmas tree at 4:45 p.m. today on Reliance Road. Musical performance from Fred Pollard and the cast of “A Seussariffic Christmas Carol” presented by Selah Theatre Project Inc. Those attending will also enjoy cider and cookies by the bonfire.
Theatre Shenandoah
Theatre Shenandoah will present “A Christmas Carol,” the beloved Christmas classic by Charles Dickens, at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at 107 Center St., Edinburg.
Future performances will be held Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 9-11. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students and $22 for the front row. Information, tickets: 540-984-3972, www.theatreshenandoah.org.
Walking in Winter Wonderland
Walking in a Winter Wonderland, a lighted walking holiday tour through Clearbrook Park, will open today and run through Jan. 1 featuring hundreds of thousands of lights, nightly appearances by Santa and his elves, and a computer-controlled light display coordinated with music.
Admission is $6.50 for ages 3 and older, $8.50 at the gate with a credit card only and free for ages 0-1. Tickets purchased in advanced is recommended. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/3d6tu6a8. Information: 540-665-5600. Parking is available at the Clearbrook Pool by entering the parking lot entrance via Brucetown Road, 130 Poolside Drive.
Belle Grove
Belle Grove Plantation, off Valley Pike (U.S. 11) south of Middletown, will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. Tours begin at fifteen minutes past each hour. Tour groups are limited to 10 people and tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The Museum Shop is fully stocked with great holiday gifts.
Ghost tours
A haunted tour of the streets, alleys and public houses of Old Town Winchester will be held at 7 and 9:15 p.m. today and Saturday starting at Handley Library. Reservations not required. The cost is $15 per person and free for kids 12 and under. Cash only. The tour ends at the George Washington Hotel. Information: 540-533-9942.
Christmas in the Valley
The Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock will celebrate Christmas in the Valley today through Jan. 1 with festive lights, food and gifts. Patrons can drive through the 1.5-mile Christmas Lights Trail from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is $25 per car with up to nine people per car.
Every Friday and Saturday the Christmas Crafts Village is open is open 5-9 p.m. Fridays and 2-9 p.m. Saturday through Dec. 17. The Village has locally-made gifts, wreaths, decorated Christmas trees and baked goods.
Pottery show/sale
The Shenandoah Potters Guild will host a holiday pottery show/sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Jim Barnett Park, 1001 E. Cork St., Winchester.
Tree lighting
Front Royal will hold its Light the Season Tree Lighting downtown from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
