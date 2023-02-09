Storytime at the Airport
Handley Library in conjunction with Winchester Regional Airport will host a children's storytime at the airport, 491 Airport Road, Winchester, at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
A Little Noon Music
Shenandoah University Jazz will perform romantic songs at noon Friday at Handley Library in Robinson Auditorium, 100 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester will host the follow programs:
• The Wolves: 7:30 p.m., today, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Glaize Studio Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave. The program is an insightful portrait of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals. Tickets range from $5 to $17.
• Recital featuring Julietta Curenton, the new assistant professor of flute: 7:30 p.m., today in Goodson Chapel Recital Hall, 1400 L.P. Hill Drive, free.
• Studio Big Band concert: 7:30 p.m., Friday in Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive. Tickets: $5 to $14.
Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Shows at The Monument
Adwela & The Uprising on Friday at The Monument. Doors opens at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets: $15. For more information, visit themonumentva.com.
Tony Logue performs on Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: $10. For more information, visit themonumentva.com.
The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester.
Cupid’s Market
Strasburg will host a Cupid’s market from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday. Vendors will be located at three locations, Strasburg Square, Box Office Brewery and Town Hall.
Show at Bright Box Theater
Young Dubliners perform at 8 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Ticket: $22. The Bright Box is located at 15 N. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester. For more information, visit www.brightboxwinchester.com.
Valentine dance
Theatre Shenandoah will host a Valentine dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at 107 Center St., Edinburg.
Enjoy an evening of music and entertainment in a 1920s speakeasy with Jump Alley. Tickets are $25 per person at the door, which includes hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. Those attending are encouraged to wear 1920s attire.
Fire department anniversary
The Woodstock Fire Department will kick off celebrating its 200th anniversary on Saturday at the fire station at 121 W. Court St.
The bicentennial birthday bash will begin at 4 p.m. featuring remarks by community leaders, fire department history, equipment displays, pipes and drums performance and light refreshments.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill has on display the World of Wood exhibit through Feb. 25 at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Hours are noon-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. Information: 540-955-2004 or visit www.barnsofrosehill.com.
