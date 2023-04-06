Discovery Museum
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will offer free admission from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at 19 W. Cork St., Winchester.
Reservations must be made in advance at www.discoverymuseum.net. Information: 540-722-2020.
Orchid show/sale The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will host its annual orchid show and sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
The lecture schedule on Friday will be Orchids 101 at 11 a.m. and re-potting your orchid at 1 p.m.; on Saturday learn more about How to Grow Orchids in Your Home at 11 a.m., Re-potting Your Urchid at 1 p.m. and Orchid Adventure Trip to Colombia at 3 p.m.
Admission to the show is free but admission fees apply to the museum. Masks are required. Information: 540-662-1473 or www.themsv.org.
The Monument Ultimate Aldean: A Jason Aldean Tribute Experience hits the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets $18. The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. For tickets, visit themonumentva.com. Phone: 540-546-2700.
Bright Box Theatre 80s Night featuring The Reflex, 9 p.m. Friday, tickets $10. Karen Waldrup with Gary Burk III, 8 p.m. Saturday, tickets $15. Bright Box is at 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. For tickets, visit brightboxwinchester.com. Phone: 540-665-2878.
Harness racing Shenandoah Downs will hold harness racing this weekend at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock.
Ten races will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. An Easter egg hunt will be held on Saturday. Free parking and admission. Information: www.shenandoahdowns.com.
Patriot’s Day The Warren Heritage Society will host its annual Patriot’s Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 101 Chester St., Front Royal.
Join the fun with reenactors, a blacksmith, the outdoor kitchen and smokehouse, and tours all day of Balthis House. Sons of the American Revolution will fire muskets at 4 pm. Free admission.
Seven Bends State Park
The following events will be held on Saturday at Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock:
• Children’s garden workshop: 10-11 a.m. Email the park to register at sevenbends@dcr.virginia.gov.
• Wildflower walk: 9-11 a.m. Meet at the Lupton picnic shelter. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/5crpw4e4.
All vehicles are required to have a daily or annual state park pass displayed while attending programs. Either pass can be purchased when entering the park at 2111 S. Hollingsworth Road.
Barns of Rose Hill Barns of Rose Hill will host a local author open house from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Participating authors include Matthew E. Bass, W. David Hubbard, John Hudson, Brian Leonard, Alicia Lewis, Candace Meredith, Keith Patterson, Forrest Pritchard, Jason Queen, Micki Smith, June Smalls and Laura Zimmerman. There will also be a selection of books from the Clarke County Historical Association.
Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Egg hunts • Long Branch Historic House and Farm, located at 830 Long Branch Lane in Boyce, will host its traditional Easter egg hunt from noon-3 p.m. Saturday. The Easter Bunny will be there, and activities will include Shenandoah Carriage Company’s Cinderella Carriage Ride, petting zoos and food vendors. The Easter egg hunt will take place in three age groups: kids up to 5 years old hunt at 2:15 p.m.; kids 5-10 years old at 2:30 p.m.; kids 10-15 years old at 2:45 p.m. Be sure to bring your own Easter basket. Cost is $10 per car. Enter Long Branch via the north entrance of the property on Nelson Road. For more information, call 540-837-1856 or visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
• Middletown will host its Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Town Park at 7833 Senseney Ave.
• An egg hunt with the Easter Bunny at Chet Hobert Park, located at 225 Al Smith Circle in Berryville, will be held from 11-11:40 a.m. Saturday. The hunt is divided into three age groups: 1-2 years old will hunt at 11 a.m.; 3-4 year olds at 11:20 a.m.; 5-7 year olds at 11:40 a.m. Be sure to bring your own basket to collect eggs and treats hidden in the park. In the event of rain, the hunt will move into the Clarke County Recreation Center. Cost: $4. For more information, contact the Clarke County Parks and Recreation Department at 540-955-5140 or ccpr@clarkecounty.gov.
• My Oasis Church will host an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jim Barnett Park in Winchester with more than 20,000 eggs, 20 bike giveaways, prizes and more. To preregister in advance, visit https://myoasischurch.org/easteregghunt/. Preregistration the day of the hunt begins at 10:30 a.m. Free.
• Shenandoah Valley’s largest Easter egg hunt will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds during Shenandoah Downs harness racing for youth up to 9 years old. Photos with the Easter Bunny, live band and Battle of the Holidays harness match race with the Easter Bunny versus Santa Claus.
• Bryce Resort will host an Easter egg hunt and kite flying at 11 a.m. Saturday outside the Ski School for all ages. Those attending should bring their own basket and kite.
• Warren County Parks and Recreation will hold an Easter Extravaganza at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gertrude E. Miller Park with stories, crafts, egg hunt and visit from the Easter Bunny for youth 13 and younger.
