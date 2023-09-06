Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host the following events this weekend at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville:
Friday: 7-9 p.m., John Bullard on banjo and Markus Compton on keyboard, as part of the Classical Music Concert Series. Tickets are $25.
Saturday: 7-9 p.m., Fiddle and cello duo Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira. Tickets are $20.
Saturday: “The Golden Age of Illustrated Fairy Tales” opens Saturday, with a reception from 1 to 3 p.m. The exhibit features more than 100 hooked rugs based on classic fairy tale illustrations. It will remain on display through Oct. 28. Galleries are free and open to the public from noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and during events.
Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Sunflower festival
The Homestead Farm at Fruit Hill Orchard will host its 3rd annual Sunflower Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 2502 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester. Live music, food trucks, 50-plus vendors, kids’ activities, more. Tickets available at the gate: $5 for adults, $2 for children.
Hometown Habitat
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association will host a special viewing of “Hometown Habitat: Stories of Bringing Nature Home” from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Corron Community Development Center at Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown. Free admission. Registration is required at http://tinyurl.com/f54jykfj.
Arts festival
Shenandoah Arts Council will host its first ShenArts Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday on the Loudoun Street Mall, Winchester. The festival will feature original works of art along with live performances and interactive art activities for all ages. Information: www.shenarts.org/shenartsfest.
Berryville Main Street yard sale
The yard sale will take place in downtown Berryville from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Rain date: Sept. 16. Sellers must reserve space. Call: 540-313-7467 or email info@bymerchants.com.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester will host the following concerts:
Saturday: 2:30 p.m., Inside/Out open house with outdoor stages featuring music, theatre and dance performances by faculty and students, interactive workshops and behind-the-scenes tours. Free admission.
Sunday: 2:30 p.m., featuring pianist Anton Nel in Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive. Tickets are $27.
Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Winchester Pride
The Winchester Pride celebration will take place at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 901 Amherst St., Winchester. Highlights include music, vendors, drag shows and free admission to the galleries and gardens. There are two entrances, Amherst Street closest to James Wood Middle School or the eastern Amherst Street entrance. Food trucks will be on site. Held rain or shine.
Red & Murphy Henry concert
First Presbyterian Church's Helper Fund is sponsoring a fundraising concert featuring Red & Murphy Henry and Their Excellent Children at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church, 116 S. Loudoun St., Winchester (access off Loudoun Street Mall). Tickets: $15 for an adult, $40 for a family, free for children 12 and under. Tickets available for purchase at www.fpcwinc.org or at the door.
Bright Box Theater
The Bright Box is located at 15 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For more information about live performances, visit brightboxwinchester.com.
The Monument
The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For more information about live performances, visit themonumentva.com.
Touch-A-Truck event
The Top of Virginia Builders Association will host its annual Touch-A-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Clarke County Fairgrounds in Berryville. This family-friendly event features the opportunity to climb, learn and discover a variety of construction, service, healthcare and emergency response vehicles plus many more. There will also be demonstrations and hands-on adventure. Tickets, which are $5 per person and free for children 3 and younger, will be sold at the door. Proceeds benefit the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum.
Civil War history program
Mosby’s Rangers historian Eric Buckland will present the program “A Fiery Fall” at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation Museum, 8437 Valley Pike, Middletown. The talk will be on the Rangers operations in the Shenandoah Valley during the fall of 1864, including the Duffield Station Raid, the Berryville Wagon Train Raid, the fight at Morgan’s Lane, the execution of six Rangers in Front Royal and the Greenback Raid. Information: 540-869-2064 or email info@ccbf.us.
Chester T. Lauck Memorial Car Show
Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue will host its first Chester T. Lauck Memorial Car Show from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, Winchester. Dash plaques to the first 75 registered. Trophies, food truck, 50/50, music.
Blues/jazz piano concert
Bill Heid, a blues and jazz pianist and vocalist, will perform from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday as part of the Godfrey Miller Center fall concert series at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. Tickets are $15. Future concerts will be held on Oct. 1, Oct. 29, Nov. 19 and Dec. 10. Tickets, information: http://tinyurl.com/2p8efwr9.
Middletown Hot Rod Cruisers
The annual Hot Rod Cruisers car and truck show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Middletown Community Park on Second Street. Rain date is Sept. 17. Registration, which is $15, will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Categories include best in show, best paint, best interior, best engine and Mayor’s Choice. Dash plaques to the first 75 registered. Also 50/50 raffle tickets, Chinese auction, pull tabs tickets for 10 pounds of bacon, Oldies Rock-’n’-roll DJ. Food sold. Information: Dennis at 540-409-1227 or text Allen at 540-671-2540.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.