• The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will offer free admission from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at 19 W. Cork St., Winchester.
• Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester will host the following concerts this weekend:
- Ballet Hispanico: 7:30 p.m., Friday in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave. Tickets are $28.
- Wind Ensemble: 7:30 p.m., Saturday in Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive. Tickets are $12.
Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
• Barns of Rose Hill will host the following programs this weekend at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville:
- Art during a pandemic opening: 7 p.m., Friday featuring art created by local artists with music, poetry and stories. Tickets are $5 and free for children 12 and younger.
- Blues/jazz/country concert: 7 p.m., Saturday featuring Miss Tess and Thomas Bryan Eaton. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.
Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
• Sky Meadows State Park in Delaplane will host Astronomy for Everyone from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the historic area. The program will include a children’s junior astronomer program followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion Lab Ambassadors for a presentation on the latest news in astronomy followed by members of the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club for a tour of the night sky. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, telescopes or binoculars.
The program is free although parking is charged. Entrance gates close at 7:30 p.m. Information: 540-592-3556 or www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks.
• Author Jack Russell will talk about his latest book at the Long Branch speaker series from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Boyce. Tickets are $25. Information: 540-837-1856 or www.visitlongbranch.org.
