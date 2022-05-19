Lucketts Spring Market
Lucketts Spring Market at Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds (890 W. Main St., Berryville) will feature more than 200 of the best East Coast “vintage hip” vendors offering old and new finds, a beer garden, live music, food trucks, and kid-friendly fun. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. General admission is $15 per person at the gate. Go to luckettstore.com for details.
Winchester Little Theatre
The Winchester Little Theatre will present “Chasing Manet” at 8 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 315 W. Boscawen St., Winchester.
Future performances will be held May 26-28. Tickets range from $14 to $21. Information, tickets: 540-662-3331 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
Springfest
Wayside Inn in Middletown will hold a two-day festival celebrating spring at 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Featured will be live music, food, vendors, games, crafts, throw an ax, learn archery, get your palm read, a tarot reading, and later go on a ghost tour. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/ecyj3w4r.
Shenandoah Caverns
The Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Shenandoah Caverns with a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. on Friday at 261 Caverns Road, Quicksburg. Tours will follow.
Sela Theatre
Sela Theatre will present “Terms of Endearment” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Lord Fairfax Community College’s William H. McCoy Theatre in Middletown.
The play was originally scheduled to be performed in March. Tickets purchased for the March performance may be exchanged by emailing latasha@selahtheatreproject.org.
Future performances will be held May 27-29. Tickets are $15. Information, tickets: 540-686-5185 or visit www.selahtheatreproject.org. Audience members are required to wear masks.
Motorcycle/auto rally
The Shenandoah Valley Motorcycle and Auto Rally will be held from 2 to 11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock.
Featured will be a car show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, poker run and valley rides, weekend swap meet, Daisy Duke, bikini and tattoo contests, live music, and family day on Sunday.
Gate admission is $15 per day or $30 for a weekend pass. Information: 540-533-7913 or visit www.Facebook.com/svmcarally or https://tinyurl.com/yamdd9zw.
Festival of Hope
Spirit and Word Fellowship will host the Festival of Hope from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City.
The family-friendly event will feature inflatables, games for kids, petting zoo, door prizes, 50/50 raffle, local artisans and food vendors. Entry fees will be charged for the axe throwing, pie and hot dog eating contests with proceeds to benefit Hope in Action. There will be free snacks and grocery boxes for kids, free popcorn and drinks. Information: https://tinyurl.com/mrx6sz9p.
Kids to Parks Day
Virginia State Parks will feature kid-friendly programming in celebration of National Kids to Parks Day on Saturday. Programs being held locally are:
• Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock: 9-11 a.m., alternate between two one-hour stations that will help children explore the land and the river. One group will explore the land while participating in a scavenger hunt while the other group will explore the river by looking for macro invertebrates. Each group will get a chance to experience both stations. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/4w4pknc2.
• Shenandoah River State Park in Bentonville: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., fishing tournament for ages 15 and younger. Information: https://tinyurl.com/y27s62tc.
• Sky Meadows State Park in Delaplane: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., for fun-filled activities and music at interactive discovery stations, scavenger hunt, hike on the Track Trail, try your hand at Fishing is Fun and the Sensory Explorers' Trail, a 0.3 mile blind and visually impaired accessible trail for people of all ages and abilities. Information: https://tinyurl.com/4kek8scz.
Activities planned at other state parks can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yw4exfhm.
Jammin’ Foods Fest
New Market’s annual food truck fest will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the community park.
There will be a selection of food trucks, live music by Josh Davidson from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and the Hackens Boys from 6:30 to 9 p.m., vendors and fun things for the kids to do. Admission is free. Bring chair/blankets for comfort. Pets allowed on leashes only and not in the food truck area.
Touch a Truck
The Sherando High School Band Boosters Association will host its annual Touch a Truck from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the school at 185 S. Warrior Drive, Stephens City.
This community event allows participants to touch, see and learn about various trucks/equipment. There will also be a dunk tank, moon bounce, bake sale, games, food trucks, games and demonstrations. Admission is $5 per person.
Wine/craft festival
The Virginia Wine and Craft Festival will return to downtown Front Royal from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The festival features wineries from all over Virginia, along with Virginia mead and cider. There will be entertainment for everyone throughout the day at the Gazebo featuring The Jump Town Band from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mandatory Fun from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Front Royal’s own Ryan Jewel at the Virginia Beer Museum from 3 to 6 p.m.
Festival admission is $25 in advance or $30 at the gate for those who wish to wine taste or purchase glasses or bottles of wine. General admission is free. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.wineandcraftfestival.com or in person at the Chamber of Commerce office at 201 E. 2nd St.
Belle Grove
Belle Grove Plantation, south of Middletown, will host its Sycamore Springs Tea from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The tea will include Sycamore Springs Clothier presenting “Oh Dear! Not the bed curtains!" focusing on the economics of clothing, specifically the obtaining and using of fabric in the late 18th century and then "upcycling" it for designs in the 19th century.
Tickets are $50. Information, tickets: 540-869-2028 or www.bellegrove.org.
Barns of Rose Hill
The Eric Byrd Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Information, tickets: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Car/truck/motorcycle show
The Helltown Cruisers will sponsor a car, truck and motorcycle show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Front Royal Moose Lodge, 1340 John Marshall Highway. Rain date is May 22.
Awards given to the top 35 and best in show. There will also be 50/50 raffles, a deejay and food sold. The entry fee is $15. Information: Larry at 703-489-2841 or Tom at 540-692-0418.
