Block party
New Market downtown businesses are hosting a summer block party from 5 to 7 p.m. today. Shop sidewalk sales, enjoy music from Sound Solutions, play games like life-size Connect 4, Kerplunk, Jenga and more, dine at town restaurants and participate in a drawing for gift certificates and fun prizes.
Gazebo Gatherings
The Blue Ridge Arts Council will host Opposite Shores, a duo performing soulful vocal harmonies, at 7 p.m. today at the Gazebo in Front Royal. Admission is free.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host the following performances this weekend at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville:
• Friday: 7-9 p.m., Jerron Paxton and Dennis Lichtman. Tickets are $20.
• Saturday: 7-9 p.m., Charles Esten, best known for his roles as Ward Cameron on the Netflix hit show Outer Banks and Deacon Claybourne on ABC/CMT’s Nashville. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
Information, tickets: www.barnsofrosewhill.org.
Selah Theatre
Selah Theatre will present Neil Simon’s comic fable “Fools” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Taylor Pavilion on Winchester’s Old Town Mall. Pay what you can with a minimum ask of $5.
Steam show pageant
The Shenandoah Valley Steam and Gas Engine Association will hold its annual Pageant of Steam show Friday through Sunday at the Clarke County Fairgrounds in Berryville.
Featured will be a kiddie pedal tractor pull at 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, tractor pull at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, horse pull at 6 p.m. on Saturday followed by music by Spencer Hatcher, consignment sale at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and farm stock tractor pull at 1 p.m. on Sunday. There will be kids barrel train rides, steam and gas models and an old-time blacksmith shop.
Admission is $10 on Friday and Saturday and $5 on Sunday for adults and free for ages 12 and younger. Free parking. Information: 540-686-6792 or visit www.clarkecountyfair.org.
Latino Winchester Festival
The Latino Winchester Festival will be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday at Winchester Gateway Plaza, 360 Gateway Drive, Winchester. Free admission and parking. Music, food, more.
ROC concert
Josh Grigsby and County Line will perform bluegrass music at the Riley Outdoor Concert Series from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at W.O. Riley Park in Woodstock. Food trucks will be on site. Information: 540-459-3621. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair/blanket.
Front Porch Fridays
The Sons of Liberty will perform at the Front Porch Fridays concert series from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Strasburg Square. Brews and snacks will be sold by members of Strasburg Youth Cheer.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory will host the following events this weekend in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre at 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester:
• “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat:” 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Future performances Aug. 1-6. Tickets range from $25 to $45.
• Magician and comedian Michael Misko will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre. Tickets are $40.
Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Music Festival
The Shenandoah Valley Music Festival will host concerts this weekend featuring golden oldies favorites at Shrine Mont in Orkney Springs.
• Friday: 8 p.m., The Doo-Wop Project featuring stars from the Broadway hits “Jersey Boys,” “Motown: The Musical,” and “A Bronx Tale” with tunes by the Crests, Belmonts, Flamingos, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations and The Four Seasons.
• Saturday: 8 p.m., 1964 The Tribute will be recreating an early ‘60s live Beatle concert with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles and onstage banter.
Tickets are $55 on the lawn and $60 in the pavilion. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets, information: www.musicfest.org.
Gardens at Night
The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will host Gardens at Night at 5 p.m. on Friday at 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
Explore the gardens and look for larger-than-life sculptures of animals in the outdoor exhibition Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects and groove to The Dan James Band, meet painter Ant Litz and watch him create portraits, stroll through the galleries, sip on beer and wine and enjoy wood-fired pizza.
Tickets range from $5 to $15 with children 4 and younger admitted free. Information, tickets: www.themsv.org.
Downtown Music
Kathy and Larry and Friends will be performing at the Downtown Music concert from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the Mayor’s Park sponsored by Mount Jackson Hometown Partnership.
Food trucks will be on site. In case of rain, the concert will move to Brighter Days Bible Church at 123 Medical Drive, Mount Jackson.
Lake Fun Day
Bryce Resort will host a Lake Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Lake Laura on Arnold Road, Basye.
Activities include a lake run/walk from 10 a.m. to noon, cookout lunch from noon to 2 p.m., cardboard boat race, yard games, face painting and non-motorized boat and tube rentals.
Christmas in July
The Gazebo in Front Royal will host photos with Santa, a food vendor and fun games and giveaways for the whole family from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Ice cream social
The Fort Valley Museum’s annual ice cream social will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday on the grounds of the Old Brick Church and adjacent Trinity Church buildings at 8631 Fort Valley Road at the intersection of Dry Run Road. Music will be provided by guitarist Joe Martin.
The museum will be open for browsing with its latest “Fort Valley Stores through the Years" exhibit. Information: 540-933-6690, www.fortvalleymuseum.org.
