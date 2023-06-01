Western Loudoun Art and Studio Tour
Visit over 50 artists in more than 30 locations on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tour is free and self-guided. For more information, visit www.WLAST.org.
Rally for Reading
Handley Regional Library System has kicked off its summer reading program. In addition to a rally held on May 27 in Winchester, there will be rallies from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Bowman Library near Stephens City and 1-3 p.m. June 10 at Clarke County Library in Berryville.
Book signing
Brian Noyes, nationally known cookbook author and owner of the Red Truck Bakery in Marshall, will be at Nibblins on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester on Sunday to autograph his new cookbook. Refreshments prepared from his recipes will be served. Seating are available at 1 and 3 p.m. Reservations suggested. For more information, visit www.Nibblins.com.
Front Porch Fridays
Singer songwriter Ryan Jewel will perform at the Front Porch Fridays concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Strasburg Square. Brews and snacks will be available for purchase. Free admission.
Fun Flix Friday
Front Royal will host a Fun Flix Friday with crafts from 7 to 8:30 p.m. followed by a movie on Friday at the Gazebo.
Discovery Museum
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will offer free admission from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at 19 W. Cork St., Winchester.
Motorcycle rally
The Shenandoah Valley Motorcycle Rally will be held Friday and Saturday at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock.
The rally starts at 5 p.m. Friday with a ride salute to America’s troops. A car show will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Valley rides, poker run, live music, Daisy Duke contest and tattoo contest. Free parking. Gate admission is $20 per day or $35 for a weekend pass.
Information: 540-533-7913, jwmotorsports.com or email jwilkins@jwwmotorsports.com.
Selah Theatre
Selah Theatre Project will host a Wonderland Tea Party and dinner on Saturday at 811 S. Loudoun St., Winchester.
The tea party will be held at noon and 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for youth under 18 and $35 per adult.
The dinner will be held at 6 p.m. for ages 21 and older. Tickets are $50 per person. Reservations, information: 540-662-4564 or www.selahtheatreproject.org.
MSV
Celebrate National Trails Day at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley at 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
Featured will be a variety of fun activities on the Trails for all ages, including yoga demonstrations and storytelling. Registration not required.
Information: 540-662-1473 or www.themsv.org.
Patriot grave marker dedication
The Fort Loudoun Chapter, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, will make a grave marker dedication at 10 a.m. Saturday in Mount Cemetery, Winchester, in front of the Lutheran Church wall. It will be for Revolutionary War patriot Christian Streit, born June 7, 1749, in New Jersey. He died March 10, 1812, in Winchester. A musket salute and bagpipes will be part of the ceremony.
Seven Bends State Park
Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock will host Clean the Bay Day and National Trails Day and a children’s garden workshop on Saturday.
• At 9 a.m., meet Chesapeake Bay Foundations local representative Matt Kowalski to hear about the health of the Bay before heading out to work along one of the park’s riverside trails. All supplies will be provided including trash bags to pick up litter along the way. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/yh2jxp3d.
• A children’s garden workshop will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. To register email sevenbends@dcr.virginia.gov.
Programs are free, however, all vehicles must have a park pass to enter.
Berryville parade
The “Berryville Celebrates” parade will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday on Main Street. Visitors are encouraged to wear the town’s anniversary theme colors of blue and green.
A picnic will follow the parade in Rose Hill Park with a live bluegrass band, food trucks and free hot dogs and drinks for the first 500 people attending. Held rain or shine.
Helltown Cruisers
American Legion Post 53 and the Helltown Cruisers will hold a cruise night from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at 22 W. 8th St., Front Royal.
Food available for purchase and there will 50/50 and raffles. Future cruise-ins will be held July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2 and 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 7. Information: Tom at 540-692-0418 or Larry at 703-489-2841.
Pool party
W.O. Riley Park Pool in Woodstock will host a luau pool party from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Music by the Unsuitables at the park. Food will be available for purchase. Admission is $5 and free for ages 5 and younger.
Truck pull
The Clarke County Fairgrounds in Berryville will host a truck pull at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Gates open at 3 p.m. Information: 540-955-5191 or visit www.clarkecountyfair.org.
GardenFest
Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association will hold GardenFest on Saturday at Belle Grove Plantation, south of Middletown.
Gates opens at 8 a.m. and the event lasts until 2 p.m. Featured will be plants for sale, raffle items, vendors, the Master Gardener information booth, Second Hand Rose (rummage sale), tool sharpening and children’s activities.
Admission and parking are free. Tours of Belle Grove’s historic Manor House will be $5 for visitors 12 and older and offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information: 540-869-2028 or www.bellegrove.org.
Bowman Library amphitheater
The grand opening of the Frederick County Parks and Recreation and Bowman Library amphitheater in Stephens City will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Join the launch of the “All Together Now” summer reading program, puppets performance at 11 a.m. followed by stories and interactive musical play, magician, face painting, dancing and Kona Ice Cone. Tony M Music will be there from noon to 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.