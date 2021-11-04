Luis Hernandez Trio, 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Flat 9 Jazz Club, 100 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. Doors opens at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $15. Visit www.theflat9.com.
First Friday and Old Town Spirit, 5-9:30 p.m. Friday, Loudoun Street Mall, Winchester. First Friday Celebration of the Arts. Musicians will be performing at the Taylor Pavilion and other locations.
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will host its First Friday program with free admission from 5 to 7 p.m. at 19 W. Cork St., Winchester. Masks are required. Information: 540-722-2020, www.discoverymuseum.net.
Azure Wolf with Sweet Pickles and Alison Getz, 9 p.m. Friday, at the Bright Box, 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. An evening of alternative, experimental and indie rock. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Visit brightboxwinchester.com.
Calvary Church of the Brethren, 578 Front Royal Pike, is hosting a holiday bazaar with all homemade crafts and food. Christmas room with handmade holiday decorations, white elephant room; food includes cheesy potato soup, apple dumplings, delicious barbecue. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Holiday craft show at Clarke County Parks and Recreation, 225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville. Handmade crafts only. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission.
Holiday bazaar from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, 8391 N. Frederick Pike, Cross Junction. Crafts, jewelry, baked goods, candles, candy. Food served by kitchen staff. Bake sale. Proceeds benefit fire company. For more information, contact Donna Crouse at 540-550-0579.
A fall craft and vendor show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Stonewall District Ruritan building at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in Clear Brook. Food will be sold. Information: 540-398-7300 or email Victoria LaRose at vlarose3118@gmail.com.
The Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area and Clarke County Historical Association will host Legends by Lantern Light, a walking tour through Millwood, from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday starting at the Burwell-Morgan Mill, 15 Tannery Lane. Interpreters will describe first-hand accounts of Millwood’s fascinating history spanning three centuries, included war-hardened waggoners, families divided by war, and one of the 20th century’s most famous heiresses. Tickets are $20 and $15 for members. Information: 540-955-2600, https://tinyurl.com/wanzbsa.
Battlefield Half Marathon, 8 a.m. Saturday, Kernstown Battlefield, 610 Battle Park Drive, Winchester. Sponsored by Frederick County Parks and Recreation. Visit https://fcprdrun.wixsite.com/runatthetop/battlefieldhalf.
A walking tour of Kernstown Battlefield and Pritchard House will begin right after the Battlefield Half Marathon race starts at 8 a.m. Saturday. Tour attendees will gather in the large mowed grass area along the north side of the entrance road of the battlefield. The tour will last about an hour to allow attendees to gather at the finish line to cheer on their runners.
Through the auspices of the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, Encore Elite Partners is producing Blue Ridge Sprouts, a festival for "foodies" and their families Saturday at West Oaks Farm Market on Middle Road in Winchester. This day-long educational celebration is a fundraiser for three nonprofit organizations: Virginia chapter of Future Farmers of America, Sustainability Matters and A Farm Less Ordinary. Featured will be contests, demonstrations, workshops, guest speakers and interactive exhibits and food from Taste of Blue Ridge Top Chefs. Admission is a $20 donation and free for kids up to 15 years old. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/stnvdxn4.
Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood will host its 10th annual Heritage Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Experience everyday life in the 1700s by watching demonstrations on how people lived and worked in the colonial era. Free admission but donations are welcome. Information: 540-837-1799.
Antiques Appraisal Fair, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Belle Grove Plantation, 336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown. Expert appraiser Sandra Perry from Bremo Auctions in Charlottesville will be available for verbal evaluations of antiques and heirlooms. Appraisals are $10 for one item and three for $25. Limit three items.
Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out will headline Saturday’s kickoff of the 2021-22 Eagle Bluegrass Series, formerly known as the Berryville Bluegrass Series. Tickets available at eaglebluegrass.com. Price: $30. Show time is 7 p.m. at Clarke County High School. Doors open at 6 p.m.
USMC 246th birthday bash, 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday, James Charles Winery, 4063 Middle Road, Winchester. Event open to U.S. Marines, past or present, and their guests. Tickets: $80 plus tax. Proceeds benefit Toys for Tots. Check out https://jamescharleswine.xudle.com/res-465436/Usmc-246th-Birthday-Bash.html. Call: 540-931-4386.
The Woodshedders will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Tickets are $20 or a $5 donation for a Livestream link. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
