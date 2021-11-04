Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Clarke County High School to open the 2021-22 Eagle Bluegrass Series in Berryville. Members of the Georgia-based band include Keith McKinnon (from left), Nathan Aldridge, Russell Moore, Wayne Benson and Kevin McKinnon. The Eagle Bluegrass Series is the successor to the Berryville Bluegrass Series that ran from 2000 to 2019. Tickets are $30. Visit eaglebluegrass.com.