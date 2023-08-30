Fish Fry
The annual fish fry to benefit Concern Hotline will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, 155 Fairground Road, Clear Brook.
Local restaurants, beverage providers, Shenandoah University baseball players will be returning to this year’s event. There will also be music by Bart and Junkfood, kids activities, games for the big kids and more. If you can’t join for the party, a drive-through is offered. Tickets are $20 and $25 at the gate. Information: 540-536-1630 or https://tinyurl.com/mr2nsjdv.
Silver Tones Swing Band
The Silver Tones Swing Band returns to Winchester on Friday for First Friday. They will perform from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Taylor Pavilion, 119 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, on the Loudoun Street Mall. Free. Don’t forget to bring chair. The band is made up of professional musicians from the Northern Virginia area. The Silver Belles vocal trio, who recreate the music of the Andrews Sisters, will join them.
Theatre Shenandoah
Theatre Shenandoah will present “You Can’t Take It With You” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 107 Center St., Edinburg.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for students and seniors and $22 for the front row. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door. Information, tickets: 540-984-3972 or visit https://tinyurl.com/mrynfttj.
Discovery Museum
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will offer free admission from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at 19 W. Cork St., Winchester. Advance registration required at www.discoverymuseum.net. Information: 540-722-2020.
Hungry for History
Hungry for History, a new 10-day celebration of local history as seen through food, will be held through Monday featuring 15 locations including museums, historic organizations and community sites celebrating the area’s historical food traditions.
Four restaurants and a brewery will also participate with historic recipes and special programs. There will be presentations, cooking demonstrations, how-to classes, children’s activities, food tastings, special handouts and giveaways, special tours, agriculture related programs and more.
A schedule of activities can be found at https://tinyurl.com/243nvj5y.
Bright Box Theater
The Bright Box is located at 15 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For more information about live performances, visit brightboxwinchester.com.
The Monument
This Friday it’s SU Back to School: Afterhours. Doors open at 9 p.m. DJ until 1:30 a.m. Free entry for ladies and SU student with SU. 21 and older. On Saturday its the Dave Matthews Tribute Band at 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 day of show. The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For more information about live performances, visit themonumentva.com.
Music in the Park
Blue Ridge Avalanche will perform at the Music in the Park program from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday on Main Street in Berryville.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center
The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center will present WildFest, a community event to celebrate all things wild, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the State Arboretum of Virginia at Blandy Farm, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce.
Featured will be live animal shows with native animal ambassadors at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. in the amphitheater. There will be nature walks, face painting, games and crafts, Mattie’s frozen custard, scavenger hunt with prizes and a silent auction of artwork by BRWC’s ambassadors, home goods, wine tastings, River Rider’s Experience and more.
Information: 540-837-9000 or email info@blueridgewildlifectr.org.
Music Festival
The Shenandoah Valley Music Festival will close out this year’s summer concerts this weekend. Performing will be:
Saturday: 7 p.m., Pure Prairie League and Firefall. Tickets are $62 on the lawn and $67 in the pavilion.
Sunday: 4 p.m., Steel Wheels member Kevin Garcia will be leading a free percussion workshop sponsored in part by the Shannon Musical Heritage Fund with the Shenandoah Community Foundation.
Sunday: 6 p.m., Hot Strings and Cool Breezes, a minifest of Americana music featuring The Steel Wheels along with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley & Wicked Sycamore. Tickets are $57 on the lawn and $62 in the pavilion.
Tickets: 540-459-3396 or visit www.musicfest.org.
Patsy Cline block party
Celebrating Patsy Cline Inc. and the Patsy Cline Historic House will hold its annual block party from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of South Kent Street between Monmouth and Germain streets, Winchester.
A new program and exhibit, “Patsy’s Homegrown Roots,” a Hungry for History event will allow those attending to learn how Patsy Cline’s family practiced small-scale subsistence farming. Samples of two cakes from the family’s recipe book will be available.
Special music at 10:30 a.m. by Tracey Wygal, 11:30 a.m. by Liz Ruffner, 12:30 p.m. by Mink’s Miracle Medicine, 2 p.m. by Michael Berkley and 3 p.m. by Mike Hicks.
Special $5 tours of the house will be offered and two food trucks will be on site. Parking and free shuttle rides are available from the Winchester-Frederick County Visitor Center at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road will run continuously throughout the day at no charge. Street parking on South Kent Street and surrounding streets will be limited.
Squared Circle Collectibles
Professional wrestler Tito Santana will be at Squared Circle Collectibles on Saturday. Autographs, $25; photo, $25; combo, $40. The store is located at 3343 Valley Pike, #100, Winchester.
