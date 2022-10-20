BERRYVILLE — The Confederate monument that Clarke County now owns will not be put into the hands of a private organization, Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss told The Winchester Star following Tuesday night’s board meeting.
During the meeting, Commander Paul Clark of the Winchester-based Turner Ashby Camp No. 1567 Sons of Confederate Veterans pleaded with the supervisors to at least allow the organization to maintain the granite monument that stands outside the county courthouse on North Church Street in Berryville.
In April, a Clarke County Circuit Court jury transferred ownership of the controversial monument from the defunct Association of the Survivors of the Clarke County Cavalry to the county. Since then, Turner Ashby Camp, which promotes Confederate heritage preservation, has taken the matter to the Virginia Court of Appeals.
“We offered to take care of it (the monument) for perpetuity. We never got a response” from the county, Clark told the supervisors. He asked why, but they didn’t respond.
Usually, the supervisors do not immediately respond to remarks made during public comment periods at their meetings.
By letting the camp maintain the monument, the county would not have to spend public funds on it, Clark said.
Weiss, the board’s Buckmarsh District representative, acknowledged to the newspaper that the appeals court possibly could force the county to give the monument to the camp.
But he believes, based on the jury’s decision, that most residents want the county to have ownership.
“As far as I’m concerned,” Weiss said, “that issue has been settled. A jury trial was held. Citizens (on the jury) awarded to the county the statue and the ground under it.”
He was referring to a circular parcel roughly 25 feet in diameter determined to also have been owned by the defunct association.
During the supervisors’ Tuesday afternoon session, Jay Corbalis presented to the county two tubes of caulking and $112 to use toward the monument’s upkeep. The amount of money was based on an estimate he obtained to rent scaffolding for a week, he said.
Corbalis, an engineer, in early 2021 examined the monument to see if it could be safely disassembled and moved somewhere else. On Tuesday, he told the supervisors that he recently examined the structure again on his own initiative. He gave them some recommendations for preventing water damage to it.
Although Weiss politely accepted the donations, he said they will be returned to Corbalis. He said they weren’t appropriate.
County Administrator Chris Boies confirmed that on Wednesday.
“It’s not his responsibility to take care of repairs on the statue,” Weiss told The Star, referring to Corbalis. “We (the county) own it. That’s our responsibility.”
At 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2, consulting firm Rhodeside Harwell Inc. (RHI) will publicly present a draft final design for improvements to the courthouse grounds.
A citizen’s committee recommended keeping the monument where it is but also researching and sharing more county history — especially as it pertains to African Americans — outside the courthouse. Possibilities mentioned include installing at least one more statue on the grounds and/or naming the courthouse after a deceased, highly-regarded Black person from the county.
Some called for the monument to be removed from the courthouse grounds, as the nation confronts its history of slavery, which the Confederacy supported, and racism.
RHI’s “open house” will be held in the supervisors’ meeting room on the second floor of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
