BERRYVILLE — The chairman of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors pledges that residents won't pay higher taxes to support high-speed internet being installed countywide, if the project comes to fruition.
David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, made that pledge earlier this week after the board voted to continue cooperating with All Points Broadband to try and obtain a state grant for a regional project.
The supervisors held their special meeting to hear project details from All Points CEO Jimmy Carr.
Clarke's share of the broadband installation cost is estimated at $5.4 million. Some of the roughly $2.84 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that the county is receiving for COVID-19 pandemic recovery can be put toward the expense, Carr said.
The county must figure out a way to cover what ARPA dollars won't. Potential funding scenarios are being prepared for the supervisors to consider this fall, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
"We're trying to develop options that don't include a tax increase," Boies said after the meeting. "But it's too early to tell" whether one will be needed.
Weiss vowed that "we're not going to raise taxes."
"We don't have to," he said. "We're either going to pay cash or borrow" any extra money needed.
Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence agreed.
Outside Berryville and Boyce, Clarke's two incorporated towns, the county lacks broadband in many locations. Some places in the mostly rural county have no internet service at all.
County officials maintain that broadband has become a vital utility, much like water/sewer and electricity, because many people now do business online and students frequently need internet to study.
The latter became apparent while classrooms were closed during the pandemic, resulting in students doing much of their learning online, such as in virtual classes.
All Points is working with localities, as well as Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC), Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) and Dominion Energy Virginia, to apply for a Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant to extend broadband to portions of the valley without it.
The firm recently was successful in obtaining a $10 million VATI grant for a similar project in the Northern Neck.
Carr said All Points crews, using global positioning system technology while riding around Clarke County, identified roughly 3,300 homes without "wired gigabit-capable" broadband service.
That is almost 51% of the approximately 6,500 households countywide, including those in Berryville and Boyce, the county administrator mentioned.
"Thirty-three hundred homes is a pretty good number" for a broadband project, Lawrence said.
A location is considered to be served if a broadband cable passes by it, regardless of whether the structure on the property is connected to the cable, Boies said.
All Points would install about 290 miles of new fiber-optic cable on existing power poles countywide to reach homes not already served. Households could connect to cables running in front of them for a standard fee of $199. The fee would cover the first 500 feet of a "service drop" line. For any extra footage necessary, a household would pay All Points' cost to provide it plus 10%, according to Carr.
Households could receive broadband service for a minimum monthly fee of $59.99. Higher levels of service would cost up to $109.99 per month, a rate card that he displayed at the supervisors meeting showed.
All Points estimates the total cost of Clarke's portion of the regional broadband project at roughly $23.5 million, his presentation revealed. Of that amount, the company would cover $9.6 million and VATI funds would cover $8.6 million. The county's $5.4 million share would represent 23% of the cost.
The broadband infrastructure would use "XGS-PON architecture," Carr said.
That standard supports high-speed data transfer of 10 gigabits per second and currently is "the gold standard of internet technology," he said. "It's the most future-proof (ready for whatever comes along in the future) technology there is."
"We want to do it (the project) the right way, do it one time and include everybody in it," he added.
Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass doubted that all of the targeted 3,300 households would immediately subscribe. He asked how many could be expected to do so.
"I don't know," Carr replied. "But I would expect it to be very popular," considering All Points' experience with customers in other areas.
VATI grants will be awarded in December. If All Points receives a grant, the company and the county have 90 days to enter into a formal agreement to proceed with the project.
Carr said the project would take about 90 days to substantially complete.
The supervisors' vote to continue cooperating with All Points to try and obtain a grant was unanimous following a motion by Lawrence.
Most of Clarke County receives electricity from REC. Lawrence said residents of a small section of the county within his district served by SVEC would be eligible to obtain broadband from All Points, too.
All Points' project is "the best solution available" to meet the county's needs, said Boies. "It just wasn't affordable" until now, courtesy of the ARPA funds.
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay, the board's vice chairman.
Carr said he understands about 60 counties will be seeking VATI grants for broadband projects.
"It will be a lot of competition," he said. However, he believes his company has developed "a slam-dunk proposal" that VATI will strongly consider because it involves a multi-county, multi-partner project.
This is a golden opportunity! After many years of trying Clarke may finally get broadband to the rural residents. Businesses are not interested in providing it. These state and federal grants can make it happen. I hope a few cranky Clarke residents do not ruin it for everyone.
