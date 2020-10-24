BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors' two presiding members are encouraging the county's public schools to reopen classrooms to all students.
Right now, high school and middle school students in Clarke County Public Schools are learning entirely online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Elementary students have the option to participate in in-person learning twice a week, in conjunction with online learning, or take their classes online.
Based on conversations they've had with their constituents, Chairman David Weiss and Vice Chairman Bev McKay said during this week's board meeting that county residents overwhelmingly want students to have in-person learning.
"This county desires a degree of normalcy," Weiss said.
He and McKay made their remarks during a portion of the meeting allotted for supervisors to speak about matters pertaining to their committee and liaison duties. The remarks came after Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett, the liaison to the Clarke County School Board, spoke about matters discussed during recent meetings of that board.
On Oct. 12, the School Board began discussing the idea of allowing middle and high school students to return to classes on a part-time basis.
Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop said administrators and a group of middle school and high school teachers have been working on a scheduling option over the past two weeks. A proposed schedule configuration and timeline for reopening will be presented during the School Board's meeting on Monday night.
Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, said during the supervisors meeting that he wants the schools to get all students back in classes, or at least give them the opportunity to return.
"I'm not second-guessing the school board" in decisions it so far has made, he said. "They have their responsibilities. This is just my opinion."
During a phone interview Thursday afternoon, he added that he was "just relaying information" that county residents have told him.
"I'm not trying to undermine the school board's authority," Weiss emphasized.
However, "everyone says they would like to see the kids back in school as soon as possible," Weiss said.
McKay made similar comments in a separate interview.
In talking with parents, Weiss continued, "My understanding is that kids are really starving for social interaction."
Clarke County is a largely rural county with about 14,600 residents.
Having these students back in school — at least on certain days — would improve their mental health, Weiss said.
Consider 12th graders, for instance, McKay said.
"You wouldn't want to miss your senior year in high school (and all the recognition and perks that go with it), would you?" he said.
Middle and high school students in neighboring Winchester and Frederick County schools have the option to attend partial in-person learning.
Results of studies show online learning has its benefits, such as students being able to play back recorded lectures — instead of simply relying on their notes — when they're struggling to grasp a topic. Still, many educators believe classroom learning is superior. They say students learn better when they can socialize and help each other.
"The kids are getting behind," McKay said.
Another issue is the lack of high-speed internet access in many parts of Clarke County. That causes problems for students trying to participate in virtual classes or complete online assignments, although the school division has worked with students and their parents to provide assistance.
"We have such horrible internet in spots here," McKay said of the district he represents.
He mentioned that a couple he knows has been renting a vacant office space in Berryville just so their children can take advantage of its broadband connection.
As of Friday, Clarke County had recorded 116 cases of COVID-19, including 12 hospitalizations and one death, since the pandemic was declared. The numbers are much lower than those reported by other localities — including Winchester and Frederick County — in the Lord Fairfax Health District, Virginia Department of Health statistics show.
Yet many states recently have reported spikes in coronavirus cases.
Weiss and McKay said they believe Johnson-Williams Middle School and Clarke County High School can safely reopen to students, for at least partial in-person learning.
"I'm not a medical expert," Weiss said, "but our particular area seems to be pretty stable" in terms of its COVID-19 numbers.
The schools would need to implement safety precautions, such as requiring students to wear masks and keeping desks at least six feet apart, McKay said, mentioning that part of the D.G. Cooley Elementary School campus remains vacant and could accommodate students if more space is needed.
It should be up to parents and students, though, to ultimately decide whether individual students should go back to classes, McKay said. Anyone with health problems or significant concerns about possibly contracting COVID-19 should not be forced to return, he said, and virtual options should remain available to them.
At least one citizens group, the Virginia Constitutional Conservatives, on Monday plans to submit a petition to the School Board calling for the panel to "fully restore in-person public school instruction now or immediately refund taxpayer money" spent on education, according to an email The Winchester Star received.
The petition is online at https://virginiaconservatives.net/restore-clarke-schools-or-refund-our-money.
