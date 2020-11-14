BERRYVILLE — Traffic problems around the intersection of Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) have reached crisis level, Clarke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss believes.
Thursday afternoon, during a luncheon with state lawmakers representing the county, the board asked for their help with resolving the problems.
According to county officials, heavy traffic and speeding on Va. 7 makes it hard for Appalachian Trail hikers to cross the four-lane, divided highway. The traffic hinders vehicles turning from Route 601 onto the highway. Backups — which they blame largely on Bear Chase Brewing Co. customers — occur on Route 601 near the intersection, especially on weekends. And, customers illegally park along the road and wherever they can, apparently because the brewery’s parking lot can’t accommodate all their vehicles.
The intersection is near the Loudoun County line on the mountainside. The brewery is in Loudoun.
So far, no accidents involving pedestrians have occurred in the area, said Travis Sumption, chief deputy for the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. But he predicted there eventually will be some.
Law-enforcement officers routinely respond to vehicle accidents along Va. 7.
“You can work accidents there all day,” Sumption said. During the approximately 90-minute luncheon, he received texts about three accidents on the highway.
Fridays through Sundays, sheriff’s deputies often spend five-six hours a day in the area, issuing tickets for vehicles parked illegally, he said. They typically issue 60-70 tickets per weekend, he added. That’s just for the portion of Route 601 in Clarke County near the brewery and where “no parking” signs have been posted.
Officials say brewery customers also may be using a parking lot for trail visitors.
The brewery has “caused havoc” on traffic in the area, Weiss said bluntly.
“It’s really scary up there,” said Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett, and solutions to the traffic problems may be limited because of the mountain’s geography.
Catlett and Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, both indicated the brewery should take some responsibility toward helping to resolve the problems.
Bear Chase management were away from the brewery and couldn’t be reached for comment on Friday.
Loudoun officials also should take some responsibility, the supervisors said, because the brewery is in their jurisdiction. Weiss asked the lawmakers to discuss the matter with those officials because they know them better. Lawmakers indicated they will.
Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, suggested that a stripe — similar to ones seen on roads to delineate bicycle paths — be painted along the edge of Route 601 to keep pedestrians out of the way of approaching vehicles.
Gooditis said Route 601 travelers have told her they’ve been terrified to see a large number of people walking along the roadside.
Perhaps the brewery could find a place for customers to park some distance away and then shuttle them to and from the business by bus, Catlett said.
At the least, the supervisors would like for the state to install a pedestrian bridge over Va. 7 to help trail hikers cross the highway safely.
The lawmakers indicated they will push the state to consider installing the bridge. It may be easier to get funding for it, LaRock said, if officials somehow could show it would improve traffic flow along the Interstate 81 corridor.
Weiss said officials in the office of state Transportation Secretary Shannon Valentine have been made aware of the traffic problems.
