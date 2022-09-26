WINCHESTER — Nine months after the death of its executive director, the Winchester Education Foundation is under new leadership.
Larry Weiss, the former market manager for Centennial Broadcasting in Winchester who served as executive director of the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley from 2019 until his retirement in March, succeeds H. Russell Potts Jr., who was executive director of the Winchester Education Foundation from 2009 until his death on Dec. 19.
"Larry's impressive professional background and strong leadership skills, along with his experience in development and management, will make him an asset to this organization," Mady Rodriguez, president of the Winchester Education Foundation's board of directors, said in a media release issued late Sunday night. "The board looks forward to working with Larry to continue and deepen our commitment to supporting the Winchester Public Schools."
The nonprofit Winchester Education Foundation was created in 2000 to facilitate partnerships between the city school system, private citizens, businesses and other community partners that recognize the value of excellence in public education, the release states. It seeks to improve academic success and the well-being of students, teachers and staff by raising money and otherwise supporting school projects and programs.
One of the foundation's most notable accomplishments was raising more than $4 million to help fund the creation of the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center, a $17 million facility at 536 Jefferson St. that opened in August 2021 to train Winchester students for high-paying jobs in health care, construction, technology and other skilled professional fields.
"I am excited to be joining the Winchester Education Foundation, and look forward to working alongside their dedicated board members to support the foundation's mission to build our community through educational opportunities provided to teachers, students and staff of the Winchester Public Schools,” Weiss said in the release.
For more information about the Winchester Education Foundation, visit winchestereducationfoundation.org.
