BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss on Monday called on county officials to try and give taxpayers a break in the upcoming fiscal year.
Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, indicated during the board’s monthly work session that he would like to see either the real estate or personal property (vehicle) tax rate reduced.
“The economy is bad. Inflation is bad. Things are pretty rough” for many people financially, he said, explaining his reasoning.
Other supervisors didn’t seem to have a problem with his desire.
But the budgeting process for fiscal 2024 — which begins July 1, 2023 — is just getting started. To a large extent, whether taxpayers actually get a break will depend on what projects and needs officials deem vital to keep the county operating and how much they cost.
County Administrator Chris Boies said he will consult with department heads during the coming weeks.
Currently, the real estate tax rate is 61 cents per $100 of assessed value. At that rate, the owners of a home assessed at $150,000 pay $915 in annual taxes on the dwelling.
The personal property tax rate is $4.496 per $100 of assessed value. However, funds the county receives through the state’s Personal Property Tax Relief Act reduce tax amounts that residents actually pay on their vehicles.
Those rates have been in place since the previous fiscal year.
The supervisors reviewed the county’s capital improvement plan (CIP) for 2023 through 2028. For budget development purposes, the plan lists expenses of $50,000 or more anticipated each of the next five years. However, just because something is on the list doesn’t necessarily mean it will be budgeted.
For the next fiscal year, the CIP includes more than $1.11 million in replacement equipment for fire and emergency medical services operations. That equipment includes radios and signal repeaters, self-contained breathing apparatuses and heart monitors.
Boies said grant money will be sought to cover as many of those things as possible.
For the sheriff’s office, the plan includes replacement vehicles and radio equipment, a replacement generator for its building and a new generator for the Westwood Road telecommunications tower site, which doesn’t have one. The total cost estimate is $425,000.
Three projects are listed for the Clarke County Public Schools at a total estimated cost of $744,000. They include automating the HVAC system as Boyce Elementary School, installing two new rooftop HVAC units at Cooley Elementary School’s Lower Campus and the replacement of some aging buses.
White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay questioned whether any buses actually need replacing, considering they weren’t used while schools were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and students were learning virtually.
The only project listed for the parks and recreation department for fiscal 2024 is the installation of a zero-depth entry for the Chet Hobert Park pool, estimated at $150,000.
Replacing the kiddie pool, the entry would be shallow enough for children to wade in it. Also, it would be designed so people with mobility problems could enter the pool there, according to Boies.
Development of a new baseball field, at an estimated cost of $125,000, is on the CIP for fiscal 2025. Officials said the baseball program has grown so much that another field is needed.
Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass said he eventually would like to see a driving range for golfers added at the park. He said he doesn’t know how much one would cost.
Based on comments he’s read on Facebook about the need for one locally, “I’d bet you get dozens of people who’d ... use it on a weekly basis,” Bass said.
Weiss said he thinks the county should focus on making projects already listed in the plan come to fruition before others are considered.
Still, “any use that goes into the park must be well thought out because of its (the park’s) finite size,” he said.
