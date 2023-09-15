The Frederick County Sheriff's Office has identified Ricarda Murillo as the woman who perished as a result of injuries sustained in a Sept. 2 fire at Sandy's Mobile Home Community on Fairfax Pike.
Murillo and five others were able to escape the double wide mobile home where the fire broke out, but she perished later that day at Medstar Washington Hospital Center's Burn Center in Washington, D.C., where she was flown for treatment of "significant burns and smoke inhalation," according to information released by county officials following the fire.
Murillo, 56, was born on April 3, 1967, in Mexico, her obituary states. She was a "cherished" member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal and was "well loved."
"She was a hard worker, thoroughly enjoyed cooking and gardening, and loved the special time she spent with her grandkids and children," her obituary states.
Her survivors include her husband of 27 years, Marco Antonio Coronado Hidalgo; five children; five grandchildren; 11 siblings and her mother, Felipa Valdez. Her funeral was held Wednesday at her church.
The District of Columbia Medical Examiner's Office has not released Murillo's cause of death, but the fire was ruled accidental by county fire officials, who said it was sparked by an overloaded electrical system in the trailer, which did not have working smoke detectors.
If you or someone you know needs a smoke detector, contact the Frederick County Fire Marshal's Office at 540-665-6350.
