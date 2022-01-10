Winter can be a tough time for many people. Shorter daylight hours, cold weather that keeps people from going outside, and a continuing pandemic are just a few of the reasons why area residents might be struggling with their mental wellness in addition to any existing health concerns.
To help alleviate seasonal-related stress and anxiety, the Rooted in Kindness Campaign led by the Prevention and Wellness Services of the Northwestern Community Services Board will focus on positive messaging related to kindness throughout January.
The campaign encourages people to look for signs of kindness around the area and learn more about how they can also promote kindness in their daily lives. Participants can also sign up to receive inspirational tips and messages throughout the month.
The idea is to promote “kindness to self, kindness to others, spreading kindness,” said Corialise Pence, communications specialist for Northwestern Community Services Board.
“Mainly the goal is to spread awareness that kindness can change someone’s outlook, can change someone’s entire way of thinking,” she said.
The campaign is part of a yearly effort that Northwestern Community Services offers in January.
Last year’s campaign was Rooted in Positivity, she said.
“It went really well, and we are excited to do it again this year,” she said.
In each week of the campaign, there will be a call to action with tips, activities and education on ways to promote kindness around the community. Participants can engage in various ways, including through social media.
To stay up-to-date with the campaign, follow @LordFairfaxYRA on all social media platforms for infographics, photos and quotes.
When sharing their posts, include the hashtag #NWRootedinkindess.
Participants can also get involved in other creative ways by using the hashtag in their everyday work this month.
Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone, Pence said. “Pay it forward.”
Email youthresourcealliance@gmail.com to get a free yard sign. Then take a picture, tag @lordfairfaxyra when posting and use the hashtag #NWRootedinKindness.
For more information, visit nwcsb.com or call 540-636-2931.
