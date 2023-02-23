The annual Valley Health Community Wellness Festival will return to the Apple Blossom Mall on Saturday for a day-long event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The festival will feature more than 80 exhibitors along with health screenings, demos, education, networking and fun for all ages, and the Lord Fairfax Health District will hand out free at-home COVID-19 tests for people who have run out or have unused tests that have expired.
Although the Food and Drug Administration cautions against using a test that’s expired because it can give inaccurate or invalid results, it also lists at-home COVID-19 tests that have received an extension in their expiration dates.
For example, a QuickVue At-Home OTC test by Quidel Corporation with lot number 2202007 and a printed expiration date of Jan. 24, 2023, to May 24, 2023. For more info, visit https://tinyurl.com/39jmxpdd.
Saturday’s in-person festival is Valley Health’s first since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021, festival organizers offered a week-long virtual learning event with heart screenings by appointment at Winchester Medical Center and, in 2022, a week of health screenings, exhibits and activity in the mall’s store space formerly dedicated to Valley Health’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
This year’s festival will feature the following screenings, tests and vaccines:
Screenings (all free except VHS Lab blood testing)
Blood testing by Valley Health Laboratory Services from 7:30 a.m. to noon
Blood glucose testing by Shenandoah University School of Nursing
Blood pressure checks by Five Star Home Health, Shenandoah University School of Nursing
Body mass index screenings by Valley Health Metabolic & Bariatric Program
CIMT and 12-Lead EKG screenings by Valley Health Heart & Vascular
COVID-19 vaccines by Shenandoah Community Health
Hearing screenings by Hearing Life
The low-cost blood testing includes a Wellness Panel, prostate (PSA), vitamin D, Hemoglobin A1C, vitamin B12 and Folate, Varicella and COVID Ab. Fasting is recommended; blood draws run from 7:30 a.m. to noon in the store space between Lens Crafters and Victoria’s Secret.
Vouchers will be sold for those who prefer to have blood drawn by April 1 at a VHS site in the region. For info, go to valleyhealthlink.com/labservices.
The Community (General) Wellness Panel ($25) offers a Complete Blood Count (CBC), Comprehensive Metabolic Chemistry Panel (CMP), Lipid Profile and Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH).
The Prostatic Specific Antigen test ($5), which measures the level of prostate-specific antigen, a protein produced by the cells of the prostate gland, has been approved to detect prostate cancer and other abnormalities in males.
The vitamin D test ($15) determines a person’s level of vitamin D. Low levels of vitamin D can result in a decrease in bone density and muscle weakness.
Hemoglobin A1C, or HgbA1C, ($5) determines the average blood glucose levels over the past two to three months and is used to diagnose diabetes and to monitor diabetic patients.
Vitamin B12 and Folate ($10) determine the levels of vitamin B12 and folate and are used to evaluate nutritional status and to diagnose one cause of anemia or neuropathy.
Varicella ($15) determines immunity to chicken pox.
COVID Ab ($20) is used to determine past COVID-19 infection.
CBC (complete blood count) gives important info about the kinds and numbers of cells in the blood, especially red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets and helps doctors check symptoms such as weakness, fatigue or bruising. A CBC helps diagnose conditions like anemia, infection and other disorders.
A comprehensive metabolic panel is a blood test that measures your sugar (glucose) level, electrolyte and fluid balance, kidney function, and liver function.
A lipid profile is a series of tests that measures the amount of different types of cholesterol — low-density lipoproteins (LDL), high-density lipoproteins (HDL) and triglycerides in one’s blood.
TSH is a blood test used to check for thyroid gland problems.
The following fitness and wellness demos will be in the JCPenney Court:
10:10 a.m. — Rock Steady (Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center) will offer a circuit-style boxing class for those with Parkinson’s to help improve reflexes, balance, neuromuscular memory and posture while slowing the progression of disease symptoms.
10:50 a.m. — Walk 15 (Frederick County Parks & Rec) will lead a “walking-based” group exercise class for all ages and fitness levels.
11:30 a.m. — Soccer Shots, an engaging children’s soccer program, will focus on character development for ages 3 to 5 and 5 to 8.
12:10 p.m. — FASST (Frisby’s Agility, Speed & Strength Training) can improve all aspects of an athlete’s performance.
1:30 p.m. — Unique Hoops Basketball Academy will teach basketball skills and promote life lessons and values such as character, teamwork, discipline, respect and sportsmanship.
2:10 p.m. — East Coast Gymnastics & Cheer will offer fitness classes and activities for kids.
2:50 p.m. — Parisi Speed School, by Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center, will help athletes of all ages and abilities become faster, stronger and mentally tougher.
3:30 p.m. — Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners Association Gardening will instruct on the healthy hobby of gardening.
Additionally, Valley Health staff will be in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. collecting non-perishable food and toiletry items for Stuff the Coach, the Valley Health Mobile Coach to help people and pets.
“The pet food will benefit the Winchester Area SPCA’s Pets for Life program, a full-service pet retention program designed to keep people and pets together and to keep loved pets out of the overcrowded shelter system,” a recent Valley Health release says.
Pet owners in Winchester and the counties of Frederick and Clarke can access the SPCA pet food pantry, which aims to alleviate the concerns of those who fear they can’t afford to keep their pets.
Stuff the Coach will also accept cereal, peanut butter, canned meats, canned soups and stews, canned fruits and veggies, 100% juice, boxed mac and cheese, spaghetti sauce, pasta and rice, paper products and personal care items.
All collected human food will be donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. No glass items will be accepted.
For more info, visit valleyhealthlink.com/wellnessfestival.
