WINCHESTER — The Old Town bank branch of Wells Fargo will close permanently at noon on May 5.
That’s according to a letter from Wells Fargo that was mailed Feb. 4 to the bank’s customers in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
“As we work to provide convenient banking options, occasionally we need to make changes to our branch network by opening and closing locations,” Wells Fargo’s district manager, Christopher Arduini, wrote in the letter. “This change will not affect your accounts.”
No additional reason for the closure was disclosed, and Arduini referred media questions to Maegan Lewis, a regional communications consultant for Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina. Lewis could not be reached for comment on Monday afternoon.
According to Arduini’s letter, Wells Fargo customers who use the Old Town branch are encouraged to start utilizing either the Winchester Gateway branch at 121 Gateway Drive or the Stonewall Plaza branch at 110 Rivendell Court.
People who rent safe deposit boxes at the Old Town branch will receive additional information in a separate letter.
The Old Town branch is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19, Arduini’s letter states. There has been no word on when or if the facility will reopen prior to its permanent closure on May 5.
The banking facility at 201 N. Loudoun St. was built in 1950 and has a lobby, a walk-up ATM and drive-through lanes.
The 16,427-square-foot building and 0.9-acre lot are owned by Wells Fargo’s corporate predecessor, Wachovia Bank. The property’s total assessed value, according to the Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, is $3,433,400. Last year, it generated $36,394.04 in real estate taxes for the city.
Plans for the property are unknown. As of Monday, 201 N. Loudoun St. was not publicly listed for sale.
For more information, visit wellsfargo.com.
