WINCHESTER — The Wells Fargo bank branch building at 201 N. Loudoun St. will be sold after it closes permanently on May 5.
That’s according to Maegan Lewis, a regional communications consultant with North Carolina-based Wells Fargo.
A Feb. 4 letter to Winchester-area Wells Fargo customers announced the financial firm’s intent to close the Old Town branch permanently at noon on May 5.
In an email from Lewis on Tuesday, she said that branch is being consolidated with two other Wells Fargo operations, each of which is about two miles from the downtown location. Those nearby banking facilities are the Winchester Gateway branch at 121 Gateway Drive and the Stonewall Plaza branch at 110 Rivendell Court.
“This is not an easy decision or one that we take lightly,” Lewis said in her email. “We continually evaluate our branch network and make adjustments based on customer use, market factors, economic trends and competitor actions. This process leads to both expansion and consolidations.”
Wells Fargo has had nearly a year to determine the viability of its Old Town branch. That location’s lobby and drive-through window have been closed to the public since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the branch does have a walk-up ATM.
Lewis said the downtown branch will not reopen prior to being shuttered on May 5.
“While branches continue to be important in serving our customers’ needs, we’re finding that more customers are often using our wide range of digital capabilities for many of their banking needs. As a result, more transactions are happening outside the branch,” Lewis wrote.
The 16,427-square-foot bank building at 201 N. Loudoun St. was constructed in 1950 on a 0.9-acre lot. The property’s total assessed value, according to the Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, is $3,433,400. Last year, it generated $36,394.04 in real estate taxes for the city.
According to Lewis, the building will be sold. The asking price was not disclosed and, as of Tuesday, the property had not been publicly advertised.
For more information, visit wellsfargo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.