MIDDLETOWN —The town’s annual Easter egg hunt made a triumphant return Saturday morning after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several hundred people — half of them children — gathered at the Middletown Town Park, located off 2nd Street, for the egg hunt. Mayor Charles Harbaugh said that about 4,000 plastic eggs filled with candy were spread throughout the park. But within minutes of the hunt’s start, the eggs were all snatched up by the children, who placed the eggs in their baskets.
Due to state-mandated COVID restrictions, last year’s hunt was canceled. In lieu of the egg hunt, Harbaugh drove the Easter Bunny in a 1976 Cadillac Eldorado through the streets of Middletown to greet residents waiting for his arrival on their front porches. While last year’s drive-by visit with the Easter Bunny was well received by town residents, Harbaugh said it was great to see the return of the beloved egg hunt.
“We’re back, baby,” Harbaugh said. “That’s what I’d have to say. You’ve got to be creative. It’s easy to cancel things, but it’s a little harder to think outside the box. And what we can do with 9 acres here is spread people out. We can encourage social distancing.”
Local residents Jennifer Hall and Andre Thompson brought their 5-year old sons, David and Jessie, to the park Saturday to play and participate in the hunt. Hall said she knew the event would be a “safe place” with lots of space.
“It just feels amazing to do something normal again,” Hall said. “This is an event we look forward to every year. It’s always so well organized and everybody is so friendly.”
Middletown resident Kalley Bormann brought her 2-year-old twins and her 9-year-old to the hunt. She said the town’s first major event since the pandemic went well.
“We are outside, so that makes me feel a little more comfortable,” Bormann said. “And everything was really spread out, so that was nice. And I think people were super respectful. Because I have little ones and people left eggs for them. I think they did that on purpose.”
Middletown resident Daniel Morgan was also happy to see things begin to return to normal.
“We are very excited about it,” Morgan said. “Things are finally starting to open back up. It’s great to get out, and doing outside stuff is safer than inside.”
Middletown Town council member Shayla Rickard shared a similar sentiment.
“There’s so many kids out here,” Rickard said. “I think it’s a really great thing for the community and for the town itself. It feels like we are healing again.”
In addition to the egg hunt, kids had the opportunity to take a photo with the Easter Bunny, who — according to Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland — had already received his COVID-19 vaccine.
“It was great,” Millholland said. “All of the kids had masks on. Everybody did their part. I’m sure they didn’t want the Easter Bunny to catch COVID, although the bunny is COVID-free. All in all, there were hundreds of people there. That’s what it’s all about. Putting a smile on kids’ faces. You can’t beat it. And after the year that we had, anything we can do to make parents smile and kids smile is great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.