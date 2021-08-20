WINCHESTER — Overall, Winchester Public Schools had a smooth transition to full-time, in-person learning as the 2021-22 school year began on Thursday.
Thursday marked the first time in about 17 months that the division returned to a normal school day, with students back in classrooms. According to WPS officials, 4,258 students were enrolled, 86 more than the first day of school last year. During the previous school year, 30% of the division’s students opted to learn virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while the rest participated in a mix of in-person and online learning called hybrid learning. By the end of the 2020-21 school year, hybrid students were attending in-person classes four days a week. This year, only six students have been approved to take classes online through a program called Virtual Virginia, and they needed a medical exemption to do so, said WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum.
But the pandemic remains a factor. Students, staff and visitors must still wear face masks inside K-12 school buildings, per state orders, just as they did last year. Masks are worn except when eating.
Nevertheless, Van Heukelum said students looked “happy” and “joyful” on Thursday. He added that students have been very compliant with the face mask rules.
Before the recent mask order was issued, the Winchester School Board voted 6-0 to require them.
Daniel Morgan Intermediate School (DMIS) Principal Matthew Wygal said a major focus on Thursday was checking in periodically with students who have been attending school online since March 2020, when the pandemic forced schools to close in the final months of the 2019-20 school year. He and his staff want to make sure they’re adjusting.
“Some of them haven’t been around other students,” Wygal said. “We’re kind of going back to basics, in some ways, of just reteaching them what’s expected in a classroom in a school.”
Still, he said it “feels good” to have all of his students back in the building at the same time.
“We’re glad to have them back,” Wygal said.
Carol Killmer, a Multi-Tiered Systems of Support interventionist at DMIS, said she noticed one student who was very concerned and protective of a friend who was returning to school after being a virtual learner.
Killmer’s new role is to serve as an extra support system for students’ academic and social-emotional needs by identifying, remediating and providing resources to them as needed. The pandemic has caused a noticeable decline in some students’ grades and mental health. Killmer’s role is to help address that.
For DMIS sixth-grader Kimberly Amaya, 11, the first day of school was tiring, because she had to get up early. Kimberly was a hybrid learner last year. She said seeing everyone back at school at the same time was a little “overwhelming,” but she’s excited for the new school year, adding that she missed seeing the friends she made in school before the pandemic. Although she doesn’t like wearing a face mask in school, she said she’s used to it.
Another DMIS sixth-grader, Rylee Dougherty, agreed that school felt a little overwhelming with more students in attendance. Last year, hybrid learners initially attended classes on staggered days. Rylee said it was nice having smaller class sizes because she got to know her classmates better and there were fewer discipline issues.
One noticeable problem on Thursday was a school bus driver shortage, which is a problem in many school districts right now. Van Heukelum said WPS had to do four double bus runs on the first day of school, meaning bus drivers had to make two trips Thursday morning to pick up students.
As the pandemic continues, the division has resumed its COVID-19 dashboard at wps.k12.va.us/Page/12396. Currently six students and one staff member have confirmed COVID-19 cases. Eight students are self quarantining.
The first day of school for Frederick County Public Schools is Monday. Clarke County Public Schools resumes classes on Aug. 31.
