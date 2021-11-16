WINCHESTER — Question: What phrase has only been uttered three times in the past 43 years?
Answer: "The Evans Home has a new executive director."
Amy Rice took over management of the Henry and William Evans Home for Children Inc. in Winchester just two weeks ago. Outgoing Executive Director Marc Jaccard, who is retiring after 25 years with the nonprofit at 330 E. Leicester St., has agreed to stick around through the end of the year to help Rice acclimate to the job that just three people have held since 1978.
"Sometimes I sit here, sometimes he sits here," Rice said with a laugh on Monday as she settled into the office that she and Jaccard are currently sharing. "We just kind of float around."
The Evans Home was established in 1949 to house and serve children who have been abused or neglected. Kids are free to live at the facility for as long as necessary while officials pursue the best solution for each of their situations, whether that be counseling the families for a possible reunion or teaching the children how to become responsible and independent so, when they're old enough, they can strike out on their own.
The Evans Home began in a three-story Victorian house owned by brothers Henry and William Evans that was located in downtown Winchester, where the Loudoun Street Autopark now stands. In 1978, just a few years after it moved to its current location on East Leicester Street, Kirby Lloyd became the nonprofit's executive director. When he retired in 1999, he hand-picked Jaccard, who had been the nonprofit's program director since 1995, as his successor.
In June, when Jaccard announced his retirement after 22 years of service, he agreed to stay on through the end of the year to help find and train his replacement.
Rice said she's grateful for Jaccard's willingness to prepare her to run the facility that, since its inception, has served as a temporary home to more than 500 disadvantaged youth.
Rice said she spent the past 30 years in the Washington, D.C., area, working with homeless families, single mothers, children in residential settings, runaway homeless youth and children in foster care.
"So a lot of my experience sort of blends together with what we do here," she said.
The Evans Home takes in boys and girls ages 5 to 17 who are in unhealthy, potentially dangerous living situations.
"It could be the family is homeless and needs a stable place for the kids to go; could be issues with the kid and the relationship with the family," Rice said. "We provide a stable, home-like environment with house parents that take care of the kids and provide the structure and support they need."
Children who live at the Evans Home — as many as 14 kids can be there at any given time, residing in separate wings for boys and girls — are required to attend school. Upon graduation, if they are unable to rejoin their families or live independently, they can move into the Lloyd House, a residential facility next to the Evans Home that further prepares them for adulthood while they attend college or enter the workforce.
"The kids can stay here as long as they need our support," Rice said. "We're here for them."
While staying at the Evans Home or Lloyd House, residents are encouraged to volunteer for projects and organizations that improve the community.
"We want to show kids, 'You are a part of your community. Your community is where you live, and you give back to the community,'" Rice said.
As a nonprofit, the Evans Home relies on financial and material donations to survive. Rice said she has been very impressed with the way people in the Winchester area have supported the facility over the years, and she hopes that will continue.
One of the nonprofit's biggest annual fundraisers will be one of the first tasks Rice oversees in her new job. The 52nd annual Doll Auction, featuring dolls dressed in unique outfits designed and created by members of the community, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
Rice said it will take her a while to learn the ropes and find her footing, but just two weeks after arriving in Winchester, she's already pleased with her decision to come to the Evans Home.
"I love it so far," she said. "It seems like everybody knows Marc. Now I want them to know Amy. I'm happy to have people reach out to me."
— If you would like to support the Evans Home, visit evanshome.org to make a monetary or material donation. The website also has a list of requested food and household items that can be dropped off (please call 540-662-8520 to let them know when you're coming) or ordered from amazon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.