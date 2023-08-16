Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company unveiled its new engine-tanker Wednesday evening and put it into service.
The 2023 Sutphen Monarch replaces a 1988 Pierce Lance. It cost $650,000, with an extra $20,000 tacked on for equipment and adapters, and was specially tailored to respond to emergencies in northern Frederick County and beyond.
“We built it small, so it’s able to get through a lot of the tight streets in our community,” Gainesboro Fire Chief John Newlin said about the vehicle, which is called Wagon 16. “We’ve put a lot of work into it, and we’re pretty proud of it.”
This is the first new apparatus the fire company has purchased since 1989, according to Newlin.
He said the engine’s Cummins X12 motor affords it the power to take on the hills and mountains that surround the fire hall without losing speed. The engine is also set to draft water with maximized intake from creeks and other bodies of water and discharge it from all four sides of the vehicle — an important function in rural parts of the county where fire hydrants aren’t always available.
Pulling over 2,000 gallons of water per minute is one of the capabilities of the new vehicle, though officials say it can pull even more.
“It’s set up for our rural water supply,” Newlin said.
Emblazoned on the shiny, red rig are images specific to the fire company’s mythology. Featured prominently is the black sheep, a symbol synonymous with Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
“We have a lot of pride at this station. Our patch is on the side, our black sheep,” said Newlin. “That’s just been our motto. We’ve always stood up for what’s right in the county, even if it went against some of the other departments, so we got the nickname of the black sheep.”
The engine was paid for primarily using money the fire company has raised over the years through fundraising initiatives, said Gainesboro Assistant Fire Chief Don Jackson.
A one-time $50,000 capital improvements allocation from the Frederick County government also went toward financing the public safety vehicle, Jackson added.
“We’re very proud of the fact that everything on it has a purpose. We didn’t build it to look nice in parades. We built it to be a fire truck,” Jackson said. “We’re just really excited about it, its capabilities. Just imagine what the technology was like in 1988 [compared] to today.”
Gainesboro Fire and Rescue is staffed by volunteers and two career personnel, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the county website.
