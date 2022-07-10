STAR TANNERY — There have been plenty of times when The Corners Bar and Grill owners Katie Garcha and Mike Johnson could have thrown in the towel on the business.
But then the door opens at 1429 S. Pifer Road and in walks a smiling customer. Chances are, that same customer was there the day before. And chances are, they will be there the next day, too.
It’s that type of loyalty that has helped The Corners survive the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant owners said.
“We're really proud of what it's become and how well we've done, considering everything we’ve gone through. This community has given us so much support,” Garcha said, with tears welling up in her eyes as she sat in a booth in the restaurant on Thursday. “You kind of wonder about giving up and moving on and then you think about, 'What's the glue?’ There’s just so much loyalty. All of our friends are here. You put your heart and soul into something and then get such great positive feedback, even though it can be slow, it makes you not want to walk away from it."
The establishment in the small, rural community of Star Tannery dates to 1941, when it was simply known as Four Corners. It carried a rowdy reputation over the years, but when Garcha bought the business with her late husband in 2006, the goal was to change that. It’s been a long journey to make it happen, though.
Garcha’s husband passed away in 2015, and the bar and grill was later closed. Soon after, Garcha decided to put the business on the market, but she couldn’t bring herself to sell it.
Somewhere in the midst of overcoming grief and deciding to hang on to what could have been a lost cause business, Garcha and Johnson, a close family friend and restaurant employee, fell in love and got married.
They decided together they wanted to reopen the restaurant, making it family-friendly.
Plans to reopen in 2018 were thwarted by bureaucratic red tape, but the bar and grill eventually reopened in May of 2019
The ideas of those days are coming to fruition now.
Johnson has been hard at work with renovations that have brought a Kid’s Corner to life, an idea that was developed by his granddaughter a few years back. The Kid’s Corner gives parents a space to let their children go play on a mini pool table, a mini foosball table, toys, books and other games, with most of the items donated by neighbors and community members. Ice pops and Yoohoo drinks are typically on tap for the kids, as well.
But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020.
Despite applying for governmental assistance, Garcha said The Corners “fell through the cracks."
“We didn’t get any. We applied for government assistance, but in talking with my bank and accountant trying to get a response they said that there's possibly millions of venues that have slipped through the cracks or just didn’t get a call back or didn’t get funding," she said. "Now, it’s like you just have to fend for yourself."
And that’s what they've done.
The couple has had to sell some of their personal possessions to get through the brunt of COVID, but the community stepped up to the plate, Garcha said.
“What kept us alive was the fervent support from our community. During the worst months of 2020, I sold more to-go orders than ever before. It was kindness,” she said. "Late in 2020, things started to pick up a little bit. I guess people were sick of being cooped up. Things were still not exactly at 100% — we couldn’t have karaoke, we couldn’t have live music or anything like that. When 2021 came around, we had a good influx of customers coming back in.”
In turn, the owners said they have tried to show gratitude toward the community. This has come in the form of typically allowing the barroom to be used for parties or benefits, free of charge, as long as other customers can still come inside. The couple also said they're big on helping local fundraising efforts.
"If someone needed my last dollar, I’d give it to them. If somebody was broke down on the side of the road, I’d help them," Johnson said. “That's what’s in my heart.”
“The bottom line is we’re a business and have to make money. But that's not what it's always about," Garcha added. "For balancing our books, yeah. But we're all human, we're all struggling. Out here, we try to find any way we can to help someone.”
Changes were made, sure. But the owners worked to keep the good vibes flowing.
The bar and grill used to be known as a "band place,” Garcha said, but that has since changed due to COVID. Karaoke is still held "religiously" every Friday night, though, and some bands still play in the venue.
“We've worked hard to get away from that old persona, but still have the same loyalty. We don’t have fights in here anymore. But we have the same people coming back,” Johnson said. “It's a big change. It's what we’ve strived for. The community loves to bring their kids down here."
Whether it's the family atmosphere, the willpower to survive or the establishment's long history, Garcha and Johnson said they are forever grateful for the community's support.
“To our community, to our faithful customers as well as the myriad of newcomers that appreciate our project, thank you for your generosity and believing in us as much as we have put our faith in you," Garcha said. "Without your support, we would not have survived these difficult times. While still challenging, your patronage and loyalty provide us the hope needed to carry on.”
Garcha and Johnson agreed there’s times that every business owner thinks about walking away, but they said they're not considering that right now.
“We might be treading water,” Johnson said, “but we're still here.”
