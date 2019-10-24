Law enforcement officials arrested a West Virginia man Tuesday afternoon after what they said was a pursuit, an attempt by the defendant to draw his gun and the discovery of at least $16,000 in suspected methamphetamine.
“It could have been a lot worse than what it was. When you put a weapon into the equation, it can really change the complexion of the incident. We are glad it turned out the way that it did. Plus we got a lot of drugs off the street,” Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland stated in an email on Wednesday.
A news release from the Sheriff’s Office notes that deputies attempted to stop a 2000 Dodge minivan with no brake lights in the area of Passage Lane and Marlboro Road.
The driver, identified by authorities as John Thomas O’Donnell, 51, of Summit Point, W.Va., continued west on Marlboro Road and then onto Middle Road with deputies in pursuit at speeds from 55 to 80 mph, the press release states.
The news release states the pursuit crossed into Shenandoah County on Route 55 where the minivan crashed in the area of Powhatan and Junction roads.
O’Donnell fled on foot, the release states, but deputies caught him behind a residence in the 200 block of Junction Road, according to the release.
O’Donnell attempted to pull a handgun from his waistband, the news release states.
Deputies then used a taser on O’Donnell before he was taken into custody, Millholland stated.
Millholland said deputies found in the vehicle about a pound of a substance that preliminary tests showed to be methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $16,000. There was another 2 pounds of an unknown substance that will be sent to the lab to be identified, Millholland stated.
O’Donnell was transported to the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional jail where he appeared before a magistrate, said Superintendent Russ Gilkison. O’Donnell was then transported to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, Gilkison said.
O’Donnell was booked into the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention on charges of reckless driving, reckless driving endangering life or limb, disregard of a police command, unauthorized possession or taking of stickers, being a convicted violent felon in possession of a firearm, narcotics possession, and driving without a valid license, according to public jail records.
(2) comments
Nice Accidental find. It shows drugs are everywhere.
Aww, are you mad because this doesn't fit your false narrative and lies you spread for Sibert? Funny how y'all got wind of it before the press release and made a miraculous prediction trying to discredit the deputies hard work before it was even made public. If anyone over there had any ethics, morals or values, I'd tell you that you should be ashamed, but I'd be wasting my breath.
